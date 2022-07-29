ROME – Bishop McCort Catholic freshman-to-be Jax Forrest carved a spot in Saturday’s first-place bout at 55 kilograms in the UWW Cadet World Championships.
Forrest will face Kazakstan’s Daryn Askerbek in Saturday’s final.
Forrest, the lone U.S. wrestler in his weight class, won four matches on Friday, easily dispatching Japan’s Takuto Osedo by a 12-2 count in the preliminary rounds before blanking Switzerland’s Sandro Hungerbuehler 10-0 in the round of 16. The sledding got a bit tougher for Forrest in the quarterfinal as he took an early 2-0 lead on Zalkarbek Tabaldiev, of Kyrgyzstan, before a back-and-forth tussle saw Forrest eventually emerge by a 10-6 decision.
Forrest’s resilience was on full display in the semifinal match against India’s Vaibhav Patil as Forrest’s 2-0 lead during the first period evaporated within 19 seconds as Patil then build a 7-2 advantage with 1:10 remaining in the second period. Forrest rattled off seven straight points to snare the come-from-behind victory.
