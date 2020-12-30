Greater Johnstown High School graduate Shamar Jones has learned about patience and persistence this season, as his Indiana Hoosiers produced one of the most memorable seasons in the football program’s history.
A redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, Jones has watched his teammates throughout much of a 6-1 season that will conclude with the 11th-ranked Hoosiers’ game against Ole Miss in the 35th Outback Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa Bay.
The former Trojans’ all-state selection said he’s dealt with a back injury that required surgery and a long rehabilitation process.
“I got hurt around the bowl game last year,” Jones said of Indiana’s 23-22 loss to Tennessee in last season’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. “I had surgery in February. I’ve been recovering ever since. I came back for camp and made it through camp. I played in the first game against Penn State. After that, I got banged up.
“I’m feeling better now. I’m 100% now. I’m going to the bowl game.”
Last season, Jones appeared in 12 games at defensive tackle, making eight tackles, including a half a sack. He was a redshirt in 2018.
“Every day I received treatment and did abs and core workouts, stretching,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing everything to keep the back loose and prevent re-injuring it.”
Jones, listed at 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, had a supporting role as Indiana produced a milestone season with wins over traditional Big Ten heavyweights Penn State (36-35 in overtime), Michigan (38-21), Michigan State (24-0) and Wisconsin (14-6). The lone setback was a wild 42-35 loss to Ohio State, one of the four College Football Playoff teams.
“It’s great to see my teammates prevail and get to improve,” said Jones, who was part of two championship teams under coach Tony Penna Jr. at Greater Johnstown. “It’s what we’re about. This is not a one-time thing. We’re going to keep doing it. This is what we are.”
Jones’ uncles Artrell Hawkins Jr. and Andrew Hawkins each are former NFL players and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famers who helped guide him during his time at Greater Johnstown and throughout the recruiting process. His cousin Aeneas Hawkins, Artrell’s son, is a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle at Penn State.
Jones’ former Trojans teammate Exree Loe had another strong season as a redshirt junior at West Virginia and initially was listed second on the depth chart at will linebacker for Thursday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl game against Army in Memphis, Tennessee.
But Loe, an honor roll student who earned his degree in sport management this month, made a Facebook post stating he would not be participating in the bowl game, “What a year. Catch y’all next season.” On Wednesday he posted on Instagram, “(Angry) I can’t suit up with my brothers for the last game tomorrow. Go handle business. #Trusttheclimb.”
In nine games this season, Loe had 46 tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.