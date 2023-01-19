Greater Johnstown High School graduate Austin Barber will play in Dream Bowl XI on Sunday afternoon at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm, Texas.
Barber, who finished his senior season at Lock Haven University this fall, will play linebacker in the all-star showcase for Football Championship Series (FCS), NCAA Division II and Division III players.
Barber led Lock Haven with 71 tackles as a senior in 2022. As a junior, he had a team-high five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss of yardage among his 52 stops.
At Greater Johnstown, Barber quarterbacked teams that won 20 games, claimed a District subregional championship in 2016 and finished as runner-up in 2017.
Barber passed for 1,771 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior and threw for 2,402 yards and 25 TDs as a junior with the Trojans.
His older brother Anthony Barber, also a Lock Haven product, and Bryce Gibson, an Indiana (Pa.) player, each participated in Dream Bowl X a year ago. Both are former Trojans.
