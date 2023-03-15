The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim General Manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.
Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere, a former Johnstown Tomahawks forward, issued his apology in a statement released Wednesday by the NHL’s Flyers.
“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”
During his two seasons with the Johnstown Tomahawks, Carson Breire tallied 54 goals and 57 assists in 98 games. During the 2018-19 season, he netted a team-record 44 goals and added 45 assists for a Tomahawks team that won a franchise-best 47 games.
