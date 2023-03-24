Earlier this month, former St. Francis basketball standout Mike Iuzzolino recently completed his seventh season as an assistant coach – second as associate head coach under coach Andrew Toole – on the Robert Morris University men’s basketball team.
The Colonials (16-17) saw their campaign end March 2 at Cleveland State in the Horizon League quarterfinals.
For Iuzzolino, an Altoona Area High School graduate and Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, it was another notch in what has been a decades-long passion for the sport.
Though coaching wasn’t always the intended step once his professional playing days had wrapped up.
“I don’t think it was always the plan,” Iuzzolino said. “Obviously, I love to play the game. I enjoy being around it.
“I’m sure it was in the back of my mind, but I don’t think it was destined that I was going to do this after I was done playing.”
The 5-foot-10 point guard, who was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1991 NBA draft, logged time in the NBA, CBA and then took his game overseas with professional clubs in Italy and Spain.
Iuzzolino, under then-Red Flash coach Jim Baron, was part of St. Francis’ 1991 NCAA tournament squad. After taking the Northeast Conference title, St. Francis beat Fordham in a play-in game at DeGol Arena eight days before falling to West Region No. 2 seed Arizona, 93-80 in Salt Lake City.
Baron left in 1992 to take the head coaching position at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, but he had left an impression on Iuzzolino, who played two seasons at St. Francis after transferring in from Penn State.
‘Playing with an edge’
No matter where he’s coaching, Iuzzolino still tries to mirror what he took in from his time as a player under Baron at St. Francis or as an assistant with him at Canisius College from 2014-16.
“Playing for Coach Baron at St. Francis, he always talked about challenging people,” Iuzzolino said. “Playing with an edge and challenging them every day to get to a high level. Even when I’m talking to one of our players, there isn’t anyone that’s ever had success that hasn’t had coaches or somebody behind them, challenging them to get to a higher level than they can get to on their own. That’s one of the things that I took from Coach Baron at St. Francis. Constantly challenging people to change their level.”
Though with other coaching stops at Duquesne (2005-07), George Mason (2007-08), St. Vincent College (2008-13), New Mexico (2013-14) and Robert Morris (2016-present), Iuzzolino has had an opportunity to absorb a lot about the game.
“I think one of the benefits in being in a bunch of different places is that you work for people who have different philosophies on the game,” he said. “Whether to be offensively, defensively or culture. I do think there’s a lot of value in taking that piece from everybody’s strength and try to bring that to the program. I don’t want to get into all the different details of every program that I’ve been at, I just think that all of them have added some type of value to me as a coach and me, here at Robert Morris.”
‘Instant credibility’
Being able to call back on his playing time, with over a decade in the professional ranks, also allows Iuzzolino to connect with the players he’s coaching.
“I think one of the things, because of where you’ve played, the level you’ve played at, I think that gives you some instant credibility amongst the guys because the guys really want to be there, where you’ve been,” Iuzzolino said.
“After that, you basically have to know that you can help them in certain ways. It can’t be just about what you did, but about how you helped them.”
Iuzzolino also added: “When I look back at my experiences, whether as a coach or a player, what I can say is that I’ve been a part of winning traditions on the high school level, the collegiate level and on the professional level. I try to take some of the reasons why we were successful at those levels and try to apply them to the team we’re on now. These are things we need to do.”
‘Proud, no matter what’
About 90 minutes east of Robert Morris’ Moon Township campus, Iuzzolino’s son, also named Mike, wrapped up his first season as a guard at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
A mid-season transfer from Division I Bryant University, the younger Iuzzolino started in 15 games for the Bearcats, for whom he averaged 15.1 points per game.
St. Vincent went 15-11 this past season, falling to Allegheny College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament clash on Feb. 21.
The elder Iuzzolino pointed out that he takes pride in his son, regardless of his involvement in basketball.
“I’m proud of my son whether he ever played basketball or not,” he said. “It’s nice to see him enjoy playing and having success because I understand the value that sports can bring to your life. The one nice thing about him playing.
“It’s also allowed me, because not always as a college coach do you get to spend a lot of time with your family because of your schedule; him playing basketball and me having the ability to have a gym and work out with him has allowed us to spend some time together that not necessarily you would if he didn’t play. It’s great that he enjoys it. It’s his decision whether he wanted to play. He works hard. I’m very proud of him, no matter what.”
‘NBA Jam’
While his time with the Mavericks spanned two seasons, Iuzzolino is part of a select fraternity of NBA players, having been one of the 54 athletes selected to be a part of the original “NBA Jam” arcade release, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next month.
Iuzzolino and then-Dallas teammate Derek Harper comprise the Mavericks’ two-man squad as the game featured a wide-open, frantic 2-on-2 take on basketball.
The game featured some of the NBA’s top players at the time, including hall-of-famers such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
“There’s still people out there that remember that,” Iuzzolino said of the game. “It’s kind of a unique thing to be a part of that, because I’m probably one of the most obscure players on that game. It’s kind of unique in terms of some people who are into that type of video game they still remember you from that game.”
In 2020, retro gaming company Arcade1Up along with Tastemakers ported the original arcade versions of “NBA Jam,” “NBA Jam: Tournament Edition” and “NBA Hangtime” for its 3/4-scale arcade cabinet release. Iuzzolino, along with Reggie Miller (Indiana), Benoit Benjamin (Seattle), Wayman Tisdale (Sacramento) and Brad Lohaus (Milwaukee), were not included on the ported title of “NBA Jam” at the cabinet’s release or through the software’s most recent update.
“I didn’t even know about that. I’m not a video gamer, but I had no idea …,” he said about his avatar’s absence from the game. “Yeah. I don’t know. Maybe they didn’t ask or went in a different direction, I don’t know.”
Laura Bachrach, a representative of Arcade1Up told The Tribune-Democrat that it had worked with the NBA Retired Players Association to secure the players in all three ports on its “NBA Jam” cabinets.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.