The Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed the passing of former player and coach Don Leppert on Monday. He was 91 years old.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news on the passing of Don Leppert,” Pirates President Travis Williams said. “He touched many lives during his more than 40 years in baseball and was a valuable part of the Pirates coaching staff during the 1971 World Series-winning season. Our hearts go out to his wife, Daphine, and the entire Leppert family.”
Leppert made his Major League debut with the Pirates on June 18, 1961, and played two seasons with Pittsburgh before ending his career with the Washington Senators, where he was selected to the American League All-Star team in 1963. The former catcher appeared in 190 games over his four-year playing career.
After his playing career ended in the minor leagues in 1966, Leppert managed in the Pittsburgh organization at the Class A level in 1967 before embarking upon an 18-year stint as a big-league coach for the Pirates (1968–76), Toronto Blue Jays (1977–79) and Houston Astros (1980–85). He served as the first base coach for the Pirates during their World Series-championship season in 1971.
Leppert is survived by wife Daphine, five children, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
