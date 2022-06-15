AT&T Sportsnet analyst and former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael McKenry is scheduled to make an appearance as part of Faith Night at Thursday’s West Virginia at Johnstown Prospect League game.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the game to start at 7 p.m.
McKenry will meet fans and give a post-game presentation about his faith journey and how that helped him throughout his baseball career.
McKenry played for Washington in the 2004 AAABA Tournament. He was a member of the Pirates from 2011-13 during his seven-year career.
