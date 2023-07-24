Michael McKenry

Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael McKenry signs a photograph of himself for a youth player after a youth clinic before the Johnstown Mill Rats game against the West Virginia Miners on Thursday, June 16, 2022. 

 By Jake Oswalt
Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael McKenry will appear at Thursday’s Lafayette at Johnstown Prospect League game for Faith Night.

McKenry, an analyst for the Pirates on AT&T Sportsnet, will speak about faith and sports at 5:30 p.m. before the game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Gates open at 5 p.m. before the contest begins at 7.

This will be the third straight year McKenry has appeared at a Mill Rats game. McKenry played for the Pirates from 2011-13. He also competed in the AAABA Tournament.

