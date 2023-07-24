Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael McKenry will appear at Thursday’s Lafayette at Johnstown Prospect League game for Faith Night.
McKenry, an analyst for the Pirates on AT&T Sportsnet, will speak about faith and sports at 5:30 p.m. before the game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Gates open at 5 p.m. before the contest begins at 7.
This will be the third straight year McKenry has appeared at a Mill Rats game. McKenry played for the Pirates from 2011-13. He also competed in the AAABA Tournament.
