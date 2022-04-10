Former Penn State running back Gary Brown passed away Sunday night.
Brown was 52 years old. He was in hospice care for the past couple of weeks in his hometown of Williamsport.
In 2021, Brown was Wisconsin's running backs coach. Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19. He also led the Cleveland Browns running backs from 2009-12. He coached at Rutgers (2008), Susquehanna (2006-07) and Lycoming (2003-05).
Brown totaled 1,321 rushing yards over his four-year career at Penn State (1987-90). He was a defensive back in 1989 and was a running back in 1987-88 and 1990. Brown compiled 689 rushing and 152 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 1988.
The 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back amassed 4,300 rushing and 631 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns over his eight-year NFL career. Brown ran for over 1,000 yards in 1993 and 1998 with the Houston Oilers and New York Giants, respectively. He also played for the San Diego Chargers in 1997.
