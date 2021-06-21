Through a video posted on his Instagram account on Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he is gay making him the first active NFL player to be openly gay.
The Penn State product also stated that he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
“i’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” Nassib said in the video posted from his West Chester home. “I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for.”
Nassib, a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, has spent two seasons each with the Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders in March 2020.
While at Penn State, Nassib was a consensus All-American in 2015 while also collecting the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best lineman, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end along with a first-team all-Big Ten nod.
“I’m a pretty private person,” Nassib said. “So I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.
“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.”
Previously, Michael Sam was the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014, but Sam never appeared in a regular-season game.
