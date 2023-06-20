CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Malone Family Foundation, in collaboration with Aurelius, will hold the inaugural Warrior Wellness Camp, a one-day hockey skills and wellness event that will include local military organizations, including the Johnstown Generals and Pittsburgh Warriors.
The camp will be held on Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
Veterans will have an opportunity to engage in on-ice skills sessions led by Ryan Malone, Greg Malone and Colby Armstrong, all former Pittsburgh Penguins players.
The camp, free to the veterans, also will feature a series of off-ice sessions conducted by Aurelius and designed to educate participants on how to implement mind, body and soul practices into their everyday routines.
