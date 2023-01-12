JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup-winning forward Max Talbot will appear at a Johnstown Tomahawks game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on March 24.
Talbot will participate in a private pregame event, as well as a free meet-and-greet session held during the Tomahawks’ NAHL contest against the Philadelphia Rebels.
“We are excited to host another former Penguin at a game, especially a fan favorite like Max Talbot,” said Derek Partsch, Johnstown Tomahawks director of business operations.
“Anytime you get a guy like Max, it’s always going to be fun. He will entertain the crowd and be great fun for the fans.
“Everyone remembers the 2009 Stanley Cup run when he shushed the crowd after that fight in Philly. You can bet we will reference that when he comes to town.”
Talbot previously made a 2007 appearance at the War Memorial in conjunction with an event promoting The Tribune-Democrat book “Slapshots and Snapshots: 50 Seasons of Pro Hockey in Johnstown.” The “Slap Shot” Hanson Brothers also were part of that memorable night at the arena.
This time, an hourlong private event beginning at 6 p.m. will feature Talbot at 1st Summit Arena. The gathering will be similar to a dinner and questions-and-answers session with Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis on Dec. 8.
Talbot, 38, will drop the ceremonial first puck before the 7:30 p.m. game against the Rebels.
“After the puck drop, Max will be doing a free meet-and-greet for the fans in the Party Pit,” Partsch said. “He’s scheduled to be here until midway through the game.”
Unlike other similar events, fans will not be required to purchase a meet-and-great ticket, Partsch said.
The Tomahawks announced that tickets will be sold to the private event via emails to derek@johnstowntomahawks.com.
Talbot became a Pittsburgh Penguins legend during the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs.
In the first round against the Philadelphia Flyers, Talbot fought Daniel Carcillo with Philadelphia leading 3-0 in Game 6.
Even though Carcillo won the fight, Talbot put his finger to his mouth to shush the Philadelphia crowd, and the Penguins regained momentum in a 5-3 win.
Talbot scored both Penguins goals in Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final at Detroit, as Pittsburgh beat the Red Wings 2-1 to claim the city’s third NHL championship.
The Penguins selected Talbot in the eighth round of the 2002 NHL Draft. The LeMoyne, Quebec, native played for Pittsburgh from 2005-06 through 2010-11. His NHL career also included stops with the Flyers, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.
In 704 NHL games, Talbot tallied 91 goals, 113 assists and 204 points. He had 18 goals and 39 points in 84 Stanley Cup playoff games.
