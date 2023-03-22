Former Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup-winning forward Max Talbot will appear at Friday's Johnstown Tomahawks home game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Talbot will participate in a private pregame event, as well as a free meet-and-greet session held during the Tomahawks’ 7:30 p.m. NAHL contest against the Philadelphia Rebels.
Talbot previously made a 2007 appearance at the War Memorial in conjunction with an event promoting The Tribune-Democrat book “Slapshots and Snapshots: 50 Seasons of Pro Hockey in Johnstown.” The “Slap Shot” Hanson Brothers also were part of that memorable night at the arena.
An hourlong private event beginning at 6 p.m. will feature Talbot at 1st Summit Arena.
Talbot, 39, will drop the ceremonial first puck before the game against the Rebels. Talbot will greet fans at Section 9 inside the arena. No personal items will be autographed. Fans will received a signed 8-by-10-inch photo courtesy of the Tomahawks and their partners. No cellphone photos/selfies are allowed. A professional photographer will take photos and they will be available for a free digital download following the event.
The Penguins selected Talbot in the eighth round of the 2002 NHL Draft. He was a member of the 2009 Stanley Cup championship team. The LeMoyne, Quebec, native played for Pittsburgh from 2005-06 through 2010-11. His NHL career also included stops with the Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.
In 704 NHL games, Talbot tallied 91 goals, 113 assists and 204 points. He had 18 goals and 39 points in 84 playoff games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.