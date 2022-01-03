Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward and current AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh broadcaster Colby Armstrong will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 during the Johnstown Tomahawks' game against the Jamestown Rebels at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Armstrong scored 89 goals and added 120 assists in his 476-game NHL career, which included three seasons with the Penguins, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 2007-08 season.
A private VIP reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Stars & Stripes Lounge. Limited VIP tickets are on sale for $25 and include admission to the reception, an autograph and photo with Armstrong and admission to the Jan. 15 game against the Rebels. Tickets can be purchased through the Tomahawks office in person or by emailing Derek Partsch, the Tomahawks' director of business operations, at derek@johnstowntomahawks.com.
A general public meet and greet will be held from 7 p.m. until the end of the second period in the Party Pit at the arena.
Tickets for the game can be purchased in person through the Tomahawks office, by calling 814-536-4625 or through Ticketmaster.com.
