Patric Hornqvist, a two-time Stanley Cup champion who played 15 seasons in the NHL, announced his retirement Wednesday.
The 36-year-old forward, who played 22 games during the 2022-23 season for the Florida Panthers, told Per Bjurman of Sportsblade his playing career was over.
"I've been in this bubble since I started to play as a kid. Hockey has been a huge part of my life so of course it's a difficult decision to make," said Hornqvist, who helped the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins claim back-to-back Stanley Cups. "It will be a big transition, but it feels good now. I'm looking forward to the rest of my life. It's the most important thing."
Hornqvist's last game was played on Dec. 3 when he sustained his second concussion in a month.
"I'm feeling fine now and hopefully I have many fine years ahead of me," Hornqvist said, "and with my history of injuries, I don't want to risk any future harm."
The native of Sollentuna, Sweden, had 543 points (264 goals, 279 assists) in 901 NHL games for the Nashville Predators (2008-14), Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-20) and Panthers (2020-23). His 264 goals are tied with Nicklas Lidstrom, Thomas Steen and Kent Nilsson for 10th most by a Sweden-born player.
Hornqvist totaled 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 106 playoff games, including the Cup-clinching goal for the Penguins with 1:35 remaining in the third period in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final against the Predators. Hornqvist compiled a career-best 53 points during the 2013-14 season in Nashville.
Though Hornqvist didn't play the rest of the 2022-23 season or in the playoffs, he was a key contributor to the Panthers' surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He helped veterans such as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky prepare for the postseason.
"Patric Hornqvist is a great story for us," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "He is a hard-driving, fit man. He would be very similar in Carolina to (coach Rod) Brind'Amour. He's in that gym. Now it's over for him, but he stayed, and when we have injured players, he skates them, he drives them. You've got to keep up with Patric if you think you're ready to play, which is no easy task."
Selected by the Predators with the final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft (No. 230), Hornqvist made his NHL debut Oct. 10, 2008. After playing 28 games that season, he became a regular for Nashville the following season, scoring an NHL career-high 30 goals in 80 games.
He was traded to the Penguins with Nick Spaling for forward James Neal on June 27, 2014, becoming a key member of the two-time Cup champions. He was acquired by the Panthers from the Penguins for defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour on Sept. 24, 2020.
"Looking back, it's great to think that I have two rings and a gold medal from (the 2018 IIHF World Championship), and that I actually contributed to those wins," Hornqvist said. "That's something I couldn't have dreamed of, but foremost I'm most grateful and happy about all the great people I've got to know. Players, coaches, equipment managers, you name it. The world of hockey is full of great people, so if it's one thing that I'm going to miss, it's the time in the locker room with the guys."
Hornqvist told Sportsblade that Panthers General Manager Bill Zito wants to keep him in the organization.
"Obviously, that's warming words and I would really like continue working with hockey," Hornqvist said. "Part of it is to give back and part of it is to stay in this circus. There is nothing better. What kind of role it will be, we have to wait and see, but for now, I'm going to be stationed in Stockholm. We have moved back to Sweden now. Then we will wait and see how it feels in a couple of years."
