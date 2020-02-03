ST-GEORGES, Quebec — Former Johnstown Chiefs hockey player Brandon Christian was killed in a police shooting Sunday evening in the province’s Beauce region.
Christian, 47, who was listed on several hockey websites as being originally from Burlington, Ontario, had played in the Ligue Nord-Americaine de Hockey up until a few years ago – primarily with the club located in the Beauce region, south of Quebec City, between 2004 and 2017.
The bureau that investigates police shootings in Quebec launched a probe of the incident late Sunday.
The bureau says provincial police received a call around 6:35 p.m. from a woman concerned for her safety, saying her ex-partner was wearing a mask, armed with a bat and in distress.
Police tracked down Christian — who they say seemed confused and aggressive — on the streets of St-Georges, about 60 miles south of Quebec City.
The bureau said officers attempted without success to stop him by using a stun gun and pepper spray.
Christian was struck by a police bullet and was transported to a hospital, where he died.
According to Hockeydb.com, Christian had nine goals and 19 assists along with 505 penalty minutes in 125 games with the Chiefs from 1994-97.
