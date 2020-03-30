Henry Brabham, the Virginia businessman who brought the Johnstown Chiefs to the city and was a founding father of the ECHL, died at age 90 on Monday.
Brabham helped organize an exhibition professional hockey game in Johnstown in 1987. He wanted to gauge fan interest so he potentially could reestablish a professional team at Cambria County War Memorial Arena for the first time since the Johnstown Red Wings’ final season in 1979-80.
The game between the Virginia Lancers and Erie Panthers was so well-received that Brabham funded the team eventually known as the Johnstown Chiefs in the former All-American Hockey League, a rough-and-tumble league known for fighting and physical play.
Those Chiefs were hastily assembled by former coach Joe Selenski and GM/minority owner John Daley mid-season. The Johnstown Chiefs debuted on Jan. 13, 1988, as 3,620 fans watched the home team literally outslug the Carolina Thunderbirds 5-3.
“The reason I brought a team to Johnstown is because I was so enthused when we played the exhibition game here, with the people of this area and the way they liked hockey and how nice people were to me on the street,” Brabham said in a 2007 interview for the book “Slap Shots and Snapshots: 50 Seasons of Pro Hockey in Johnstown.”
Indeed, Brabham was more like one of the Johnstown fans than a businessman who owned three teams in the inaugural season of what then was known as the East Coast Hockey League in 1988-89.
He once was photographed by The Tribune-Democrat while attending a Chiefs game. Brabham occupied a seat among the fans while wearing an official jersey with the original Chiefs logo on the crest. Brabham was cheering, his arm extended over his head with a look of joy on his face.
The Chiefs played 22 seasons in Johnstown before the franchise was moved to Greenville, South Carolina, by then-owner Neil Smith in 2010.
The Wheeling Nailers played 10 of their home games at the War Memorial for two seasons (2010-11 and 2011-12) before the Johnstown Tomahawks junior team debuted at the arena in 2012-13. The Tomahawks recently completed their eighth season in the North American Hockey League with an abbreviated schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.
The professional league that Brabham had such a significant role in founding still is strong more than 30 years later. The ECHL currently consists of 26 teams, and 25 of the 31 NHL teams have affiliations with the ECHL. Like most pro and amateur leagues, the ECHL canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of June (Kelly) and myself, we extend our deepest condolences to Henry’s wife, Sarah, and his family, as we spent countless hours together working to build the ECHL” said league Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly. “His vision to form this league has helped advance a lot of people’s careers in professional hockey and he will be deeply missed.”
In the summer of 1988, Brabham, along with another team owner, Bill Coffey, traveled up and down the east coast in search of cities and arenas to host teams for the inaugural season of the ECHL in 1988-89.
Brabham owned three of the original five teams in 1988-89, including the Chiefs, Virginia Lancers and Erie Panthers. The Carolina Thunderbirds and Knoxville Cherokees also were original members.
Brabham, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame inaugural Class of 2008, was instrumental in helping the league emerge as a coast-to-coast entity. More than 670 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel eventually advanced from the ECHL to the National Hockey League. Many others moved up to the American Hockey League.
“There is no question in my mind, that without Henry Brabham, there is no ECHL,” said Ryan Crelin, commissioner of the ECHL, in a statement. “It is a tremendously sad day for the league as we lose one of our founding members, but this is also an opportunity to be thankful for his commitment to the sport of hockey and his willingness to create the foundation for what the ECHL has become.”
The ECHL regular-season championship trophy is named in honor of Brabham.
