The Hershey Bears named Scott Allen head coach of the American League team on Thursday, a promotion that the former Johnstown Chiefs coach said has deep roots to the Flood City.
“It’s a great opportunity. It’s obviously a huge honor to be the head coach of a team that’s had a team since 1938 in the American Hockey League,” said Allen during a telephone interview.
“Obviously it’s similar to the Johnstown situation – two historic, traditional cities and hockey franchises that had teams for decades. I almost look at it in the same light as I did back then (in 1997) in the East Coast League as now in the American League.”
Allen initially joined the Chiefs as an assistant coach to Nick Fotiu during the 1996-97 ECHL season. The next year, Fotiu was fired in late December and Allen took the reigns of a struggling franchise. He eventually was part of a leadership team that changed the culture while helping the Chiefs snap a four-year playoff drought.
His time with the Chiefs helped Allen climb the professional coaching ladder, with him ultimately reaching the National Hockey League as an assistant while also holding multiple positions in the American Hockey League.
Allen, 55, brings 25 years coaching experience to his new role in Hershey, where he previously was an assistant on the Washington Capitals’ affiliate.
His coaching career includes more than 1,800 games in coaching roles in the NHL, AHL and ECHL levels.
He joined Hershey's staff as an assistant coach in 2019, working under Spencer Carbery and helping the Bears to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the American Hockey League's regular season champions in 2020-21.
Carbery was named an assistant coach with the NHL Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.
“We are thrilled to promote Scott Allen to head coach of the Hershey Bears,” said the organization’s vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer in a release.
“He's done a great job over the past two years in Hershey, and his familiarity with our organization will make this a seamless transition.
“Scott is well-respected and has a long resume of invaluable experience, bringing a tireless work ethic to everything he does. His desire to develop our players in a winning culture makes him a perfect fit for our historic franchise.”
Hershey also named Steve Bergin to its coaching staff from the team’s ECHL affiliate in South Carolina.
Allen has coached 13 seasons in the AHL. His recent stops include the Portland Pirates, a team he joined as an assistant coach in 2015-16 before being promoted to head coach in time to lead the club to a playoff spot.
His other AHL stops included work as an assistant coach with San Antonio (2002-04, 2014-15), Lowell (2004-05), Omaha (2005-07), Quad City (2007-09), Peoria (2012-13), and Chicago (2013-14). He twice took over head coaching duties mid-season with San Antonio in 2002-03 and 2003-04.
In the NHL, Allen served as an assistant coach of the New York Islanders under head coach Scott Gordon, who is a former Johnstown Chiefs goaltender. Allen was with the Islanders from 2009-12.
Allen also worked as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers in 2016-17 before joining the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 to oversee the team's defense and penalty kill units. Under Allen's watch, the Coyotes were tied for the top penalty kill unit in the NHL in 2018-19 at 85%, and the team tied for fifth in the NHL in goals against.
With the Chiefs, Allen took over a franchise near the bottom of the standings and eventually posted a 144-150-33 regular-season record. He got the Chiefs back into the Kelly Cup playoffs in 2000, posting a series upset over Roanoke in the first round. In 2002, he led the Chiefs to a stunning playoff series win over a heavily favored Peoria team.
His last three teams in Johnstown went 100-95-19 in the regular season.
“We absolutely loved it there,” said Allen, who with his wife Traci, had two daughters born in Johnstown.
“It was a great opportunity for myself at the time that I’ll forever be grateful to (former GM) Toby O’Brien, Nick Fotiu and (former Chiefs president James Edwards) Mr. Edwards.
“That time truly laid the foundation,” he said.
“I just finished coaching my 25th straight season of pro hockey, start to finish, and none of that happens without six years in Johnstown.
“From a personal level, both of our girls were born there. We can’t say enough about Johnstown.”
