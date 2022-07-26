Former Johnstown Chiefs coach Scott Allen is back in the National Hockey League with the Washington Capitals.
Allen, who spent the past season as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears, will serve as an assistant coach to another former ECHL coach, Peter Laviolette.
“Honestly, it’s humbling getting the opportunity to get back to the National Hockey League and to get back with such a quality staff, starting at the top with Peter Laviolette,” Allen said Tuesday during a telephone interview from his hometown of New Bedford, Massachusetts. “He’s the winningest U.S.-born coach in the National Hockey League. A real good staff. It’s exciting.”
Allen’s role will primarily consist of work with the Capitals forwards, led by prolific goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, as well as helping with the Washington penalty kill.
“They’ve been a very veteran-heavy team. To have a front-row seat, to watch Ovechkin chase the goal record in the National Hockey League, that’s a special opportunity for sure,” said Allen, who had 151 wins overall as head coach of the ECHL’s Chiefs from December 1997 through the 2001-02 season.
Previously, Allen, 56, had NHL assistant coaching roles with the New York Islanders under former Chiefs goaltender Scott Gordon from 2009-12, the Florida Panthers (2016-17) and Arizona Coyotes (2017-19).
He joins Washington after spending the previous three seasons with the AHL’s Bears. Allen served as an assistant coach for two seasons before being named Hershey’s head coach in 2021-22. Hershey went 34-32-6-4, clinching a Calder Cup playoff berth, and ranked tied for 11th in the AHL in goals against (209).
“I don’t know if there is anybody out there as fortunate as myself, to have been able to coach professionally in Johnstown and in Hershey, the seventh-oldest hockey franchise in North America,” Allen said. “Man, oh, man. I’ve got nothing but great memories. Met new people made great friends in both locations.
“It should be an easy decision when someone offers you the opportunity to work in the best league in the world with the best players in the world,” Allen said, “but it wasn’t. I’ve had an unreal three years with Hershey. I’m leaving another great Pennsylvania hockey market and getting back to the National Hockey League. Another great life experience.”
Allen played professionally from 1985 to 1996 before beginning his coaching career with the Johnstown Chiefs during the 1996-97 ECHL season as an assistant to Nick Fotiu.
When the Chiefs fired Fotiu in December 1997, Allen took the head coaching position and led the team to respectability, in 2000 ending a four-season playoff drought and upsetting division champion Roanoke (2000) and a highly regarded Peoria (2002) in two of the most stunning series in franchise history.
His resume also includes 14 AHL seasons, as Allen served as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Rampage (2002-04, 2014-15), the Lowell Lock Monsters/Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights (2004-07), the Quad City Flames (2007-09), the Peoria Rivermen (2012-13), the Chicago Wolves (2013-14) and the Portland Pirates (2015-16).
He served as an interim head coach for parts of three seasons, including with San Antonio in 2002-03 and 2003-04, and with Portland in 2015-16.
Now, he’ll join a former divisional rival from his ECHL days.
“It goes back to when (Laviolette) was (head coach) in Wheeling and I was in Johnstown early on,” Allen said. “We started coaching against each other back then. He’s had a heck of a career to say the least.”
