For the third time since joining the Tampa Bay Lightning’s radio broadcast crew in 2002, Dave Mishkin was on the call as the franchise clinched a Stanley Cup championship.
Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final came with a much different feel than the Lightning’s prior Cup conquest this past September.
Instead of playing in a bubble environment as the Lightning – and all qualifying playoff teams – had to do during the 2020 postseason, teams were able to host games in their home arenas during this year’s playoffs with varying levels of fan capacity in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lightning’s 2021 clincher at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, played to full capacity with Mishkin – a former Johnstown Chiefs broadcaster – in the building.
It was a slow climb for the franchise to get back to its usual capacity as Mishkin described.
“The regular season started and we had zero fans,” Mishkin said. “Then it went to 500. Then in the second half of the season, we were in the 3,800-4,200 range.
“With each round of the playoffs, they kept increasing the attendance more and more, but it wasn’t until the final that you basically got to full capacity other than some sectioned-off areas.
“It’s not like they got to play the season with full capacity, they just got to finish with full capacity.”
‘Dialed in’
Not even 10 months ago, Tampa Bay had beaten Dallas in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with Mishkin – and broadcast partner Phil Esposito – calling the action back in Tampa.
As Mishkin explained, the differences and changes in venue didn’t affect him as the moments built on the ice.
It meant that listeners got the same Mishkin as they would any night that the Lightning take the ice.
“When I call a game, I tend to be so dialed in to what is happening on the ice and concentrating so hard on following the puck, and calling the play-by-play,” Mishkin said. “I wouldn’t say that I’m zoning out crowd noise, because you’re aware of it, but I don’t know if it affects the intensity of how I call a game.”
The intensity boomed through with Ross Colton’s second-period goal and carried through the remaining time.
With Montreal pushing for the equalizer late in the third, Tampa Bay forward Yanni Gourde was able to control the puck just outside of his team’s crease and flip it to the Canadiens’ zone, essentially sealing the Lightning’s second straight championship.
When Montreal couldn’t get another chance at Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Mishkin’s call rang out as time expired: “The Lightning have done it! They have done it! They have gone back to back! For the second year in a row, they have won the Stanley Cup!”
The veteran broadcaster did point out that the only difference between 2020 and 2021 was his proximity to the action.
“I don’t think that the 2020 Cup run was lacking in intensity from how dialed in I was,” Mishkin said.
“I certainly was plenty excited and plenty intense though the buildings were empty and I was sitting in a studio thousands of miles away where the game actually was.”
‘It never gets old’
Having started with the Johnstown Chiefs during the 1991-92 season, Mishkin’s path took him to Hershey where he was on board for the Bears’ 1997 AHL title run.
Add in three Stanley Cup championships since joining the Lightning, and it’s clear that the 1991 Yale graduate has logged a ton of postseason time with the headset.
He wouldn’t trade that for anything.
“It never gets old being on the headset, I love what I do,” Mishkin said. “Now, it’s a lot more fun and intense and anxiety-inducing, certainly, to be involved in deep playoff runs as opposed to missing the playoffs.”
Having been with the Lightning as their core has collected two Stanley Cups while also carrying deep postseason runs in 2015, ’16 and ’18 that fell short of titles, Mishkin did reflect on the challenges facing the team as it battled to win in consecutive years.
“I think that (stability) along with the experience of those other series really helped,” Mishkin said. “The team was referred to by people in the media, not by me but others, as almost business-like this year. They were very even-keel. They did not allow a win or loss to affect the way that they had to go about their business.”
In Tampa Bay’s case, maintaining consistency on the ice – and on the bench with coach Jon Cooper – goes a long way in keeping the team in the championship conversation.
“The fact that this team did not lose back-to-back games in either postseason run is a testament to their ability to kind of turn the page on each game once it was over,” Mishkin said.
“I do think that comes from experience. Previous heartache. Previous defeats. You learn what it takes to win. You learn how hard it is to win. Just because you learn that, doesn’t mean that you can go out and do it, but I think it helped them handle the challenges that came their way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.