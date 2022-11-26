Chestnut Ridge High School teacher and wrestling coach Jim Clark passed away after a brief battle with cancer this weekend.
Clark, a 1972 Bedford High School graduate who lettered in football and wrestling, was hired in 1977 as a teacher and wrestling coach at Chestnut Ridge, where he spent the the next 31 years at the helm of the grappling program. He was an assistant coach at Everett in 1976-77.
Clark grew up in a wrestling family. His father, Ed, and four uncles wrestled at Bedford. Ed Clark coached at Bedford and his uncle Bob coached at Everett.
In 2008, Jim Clark was inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame and joined his father, who was introduced in 1983.
Clark, who wrestled at Penn State Altoona and Penn State, was inducted into the Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Under Clark, the Lions amassed a record of 342-158-3. The 342 wins are a record for Bedford County and District 5 wrestling coaches. His teams produced 25 winning seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2005-06. Clark’s squads won 18 tournament championships, including the District 5 title in 1983 and six conference championships.
During his tenure at Chestnut Ridge, Clark mentored 56 District 5 champions, 40 Southwest Regional place winners, six regional champions, 30 PIAA qualifiers and nine state medal winners, including the school's first PIAA state champion, Gary Pfhaler, in 2008. Pfhalter was the county's first state champion in 25 years.
Clark retired from coaching at the end of the 2008 season. Greg Lazor took over for Clark. Clark was a PIAA wrestling official and served on the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Executive Committee for 24 years.
