Former Bishop McCort Catholic High School football coach Ken Salem will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Hall of Fame.
Salem, who posted a 135-44 record with the Crimson Crushers from 1996 through 2010, will be part of a 10-member hall of fame class to be honored in conjunction with the Big 33 game.
“I was just blessed to have so many talented young men that played for us and the support of their families and just an outstanding coaching staff,” Salem said.
“Winning programs are all about culture," he said. "At that time at McCort, we had everything that we could want moving in the right direction and it allowed us to do some pretty special things.”
Salem led the Crimson Crushers to the District 6 playoffs 14 times in his 15 seasons, with the lone miss coming in his first year as head coach – a 5-4 mark in 1996.
Bishop McCort advanced to the PIAA Class 2A championship game in 2009 and finished as state runner-up to Clairton at Hersheypark Stadium.
Salem's teams advanced to nine District 6 title games, winning five times (2001, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009).
The Tribune-Democrat named Salem as its All-Area Football Team Coach of the Year in 2001, 2006 and 2009.
He also was Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association (SAFCA) Coach of the year three times and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Coach of the Year three times.
He was head coach in the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Football Game in 2002, 2007 and 2010.
Also in the class to be inducted on May 30 in Harrisburg are former Homer-Center coach Rick Foust, George Curry, Mickey Minnich, Steve Schein, Robert Stem, Andy Evanko, Guy Montecalvo, Al Wolski and Robert Barbieri.
