ALTOONA – In nearly every interview with reporters this season, Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer has asked that his assistant coaches be recognized.
When finally given the opportunity to speak at length about his staff members on Saturday night, Strayer barely had the voice to praise them.
No matter, the Forest Hills wrestlers did the talking for him with their performance on the mat at the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Tournament at the Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Erik Gibson, Easton Toth and Jackson Arrington won individual titles for the Rangers, with Gibson being named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, and Forest Hills advanced six wrestlers to the Southwest Regional tournament.
Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos was the only other local wrestler to win a title. The 195-pound champion was one of eight Hilltoppers to qualify for the regional tournament.
A sophomore, Gibson was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the second straight year after knocking off Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan, a Cornell recruit who is ranked first in the state by PA Power Wrestling.
“I feel really good right now,” said Gibson, who finished third in the state last season. “I knew he was the top guy.
“They were picking him to win. I knew if I beat him, I could get the confidence to go to states and win.”
Arrington already has a state title, which he won as a freshman last season, and he wasn’t completely satisfied with his 5-1 victory over Glendale’s Suds Dubler in the 126-pound final on Saturday.
“I would have liked to have scored a lot more in that match,” Arrington said. “I should have pushed the pace a little more in the first period, but a win’s a win.”
Toth was a district runner-up last season and a state qualifier, but he struggled at the start of the season, dropping four of his first five competitive matches as he returned from an elbow injury.
“I just had to keep chipping away, working hard in the room with Jackson and Erik,” said Toth, who found his stride when he dropped from 120 to 113 pounds.
He scored a third-period reversal and two backpoints to beat Tyrone’s Hunter Walk 4-0 on Saturday.
“I feel like our team, overall, wrestled really well,” Strayer said. “Our three guys in the finals, they’ve been putting the work in all year, so they definitely deserve it.”
Forest Hills finished fourth in the team race, behind champion Glendale as well as Bald Eagle Area and Huntingdon. Noah Teeter (132 pounds) and Ryan Weyandt (152) placed third for the Rangers while Dustin Flinn took the sixth and final regional-qualifying spot at 138.
And, much to Strayer’s delight, Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and he were honored as the district’s coaching staff of the year.
“It’s awesome,” Strayer croaked in a voice weak from two days of yelling. “I always try to get them in, because all three do so much. All of the stuff that I’m bad at, they’re good at, so I think that’s why we make a great staff.”
Forest Hills’ Bill Bassett was honored as the district’s junior high coach of the year after his team completed the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
It looked like Forest Hills might have the only local champions until Dluhos came up with a stunning fall over Seth Dudurich. The Glendale 195-pounder led 5-1 in the third period, when Dluhos scored a reversal and pinned him.
“We’ve wrestled like three times in the past year,” Dluhos said. “I’ve been thinking about our match at regionals last year, when he beat me to go to the blood round. I’ve had that going around in mind.
“We kind of drew it to the end. If I pushed and pushed, I could get to this match. I just wanted it so bad. It’s been a year of grinding in the mat room with my boys and going as hard as I can.”
Richland’s Jacob Sabol made the 170-pound final but was pinned by Tyler Stoltzfus of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
