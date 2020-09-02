Cody Law has plenty of tools to be a successful mixed martial arts fighter.
A strong background in combat sports? Check.
Experience training at the highest level? Check.
Elite coaches and training partners? Check.
The Forest Hills grad, who signed a professional contract with Bellator MMA on Tuesday, also brings something else to the cage that few fighters can match: a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“That’s another aspect of my skill set – mental warfare,” said the Pitt-Johnstown alumnus, who won an NCAA Division II title wrestling for the Mountain Cats in 2018.
Forest Hills’ Jake Strayer, who coached Law to a PIAA title in 2013, said Law’s mindset separates him from his opponents.
“He’s very mentally strong,” Strayer said. “When he decides he’s going to do something, he won’t stop until he gets what he’s going for. I talked to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like it’s great where he’s gotten to right now – it’s a very big accomplishment – but he wants to get to the top.”
Law has been living and training in South Florida for the past four months. After going 5-0 in amateur fights, he says the time is right to make his professional debut, and he couldn’t turn down an opportunity with one of the largest combat sports promotions in the world.
“It gives me financial security, it gives me competition security,” Law said of his Bellator deal. “It guarantees me a set amount of money, a set amount of fights.”
Law isn’t sure when he’ll make his Bellator debut but he expects it to take place before the end of October. It can’t come soon enough for him.
“I’ve wanted to be an MMA fighter since I was maybe 13 years old,” he said. “I used to watch fights in my uncle’s garage. It’s always been my goal, to finish college wrestling and then go into MMA.”
Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora knew this was a path that could bring Law success.
“He’s an amazing young man,” said Pecora, who has more dual meet victories than any coach in NCAA history. “I knew once he decided to take on mixed martial arts, I thought, ‘OK, here he goes.’ He’s approaching it the same way he did a national title. It’s almost Zen-like. He ate like a champion, he trained liked a champion, he slept like a champion.”
Law trained at the Mat Factory in Westmoreland County under Isaac Greeley, who was a two-time All-American wrestler at Pitt-Johnstown, and later with Matt Leshock of the Southside Boxing Club in Pittsburgh, where he was 2-0 as an amateur boxer. Law also worked on his taekwondo skills with Philip Ameris.
Law, who started at Penn State before transferring to Pitt-Johnstown, has a solid foundation, as some of the most successful MMA stars – from Jon “Bones” Jones to Daniel Cormier to Khabib Nurmagomedov to Henry Cejudo – have come from wrestling backgrounds.
“People are scared of wrestlers,” Law said. “They’re scared of what happens when they get taken down, so they focus on the takedown, and that’s when the knockout comes.”
Law is confident that his boxing training has made him more than just a grappler in the cage.
“My striking is very good,” he said. “You’re going to see it. It’s going to be better than all of the other wrestlers’ striking.”
At 25, Law is still fairly young to be launching a professional MMA career, but he’s confident that he’s ready. He joined Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar, his former Penn State wrestling teammates to work out in Florida, where his manager asked Law to help train UFC star Jorge Masvidal.
Law plans to fight in the featherweight division at 145 pounds – a weight he hasn’t seen since his sophomore year of high school.
“I’d imagine it’s not going to be fun, but I’m going to do it,” he said of the weight cut. “And I’ll be making good money on this contract, so I can hire somebody to make sure I do it the best way possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.