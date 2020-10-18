TYRONE – Forest Hills’ Bo Bassett, Erik Gibson and Mason Gibson all won their matches during Saturday’s True Power event hosted by PA Power Wrestling, which was streamed online.
Bassett, a seventh-grader, defeated Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond 13-7 at 100 pounds. At 160, Erik Gibson, a junior and Cornell commit, earned a 12-3 major decision over Burrell’s A.J. Corrado. Mason Gibson, a freshman, won a 3-2 decision over Reynolds senior and Pitt recruit Gary Steen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.