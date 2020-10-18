Erik Gibson

Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson (left) controls Westmont Hilltop’s Ethan Kelly in a 145-pound bout on Jan. 3, 2019, in Sidman. 

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

TYRONE – Forest Hills’ Bo Bassett, Erik Gibson and Mason Gibson all won their matches during Saturday’s True Power event hosted by PA Power Wrestling, which was streamed online.

Bassett, a seventh-grader, defeated Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond 13-7 at 100 pounds. At 160, Erik Gibson, a junior and Cornell commit, earned a 12-3 major decision over Burrell’s A.J. Corrado. Mason Gibson, a freshman, won a 3-2 decision over Reynolds senior and Pitt recruit Gary Steen.

