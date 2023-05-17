SIDMAN, Pa. – A trio of Forest Hills High School seniors announced their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday afternoon. All three will be carrying on family lineages at the next level as well.
Jeremy Burda will play basketball at Allegheny College in Meadville. Colby Rearick and Brody Roberts are slated to compete in baseball at Pitt-Greensburg and Pitt-Johnstown, respectively. All three are members of the 19-1 Rangers baseball team that won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with a 16-0 mark. Forest Hills is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
Everything surrounding Allegheny College appealed to Burda, who said “basketball has always been my favorite sport.”
“I just thought Allegheny had a much different atmosphere,” Burda said. “I thought it fit me very well. It’s a very nice campus. I thought the coaches were very nice and thought it would be the best option for me.”
Burda averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior. He finished with 1,048 career points, 522 rebounds, 274 assists and 110 steals. Burda is 7-0 on the mound this spring with a 1.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 331/3 innings.
The three-sport athlete will major in pre-med/biology.
“The building is up to date, and I would have a very good learning opportunity there,” the 6-foot-2 guard said.
Burda’s older sister, Taylor, is a rising junior guard at York College of Pennsylvania.
“She gave me some inspiration and showed me anybody can do it,” Jeremy Burda said. “She’s been starting there.
“She’s had a good experience there, so I thought I could do the same thing.”
Allegheny is coached by Bob Simmons.
The Gators went 20-10 in 2022-23 within the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
Burda compiled 89 receptions for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns over four seasons in football. He added five career interceptions.
Burda is the son of Jim and Jennifer Burda.
Combined with his preferred dentistry major, Rearick enjoyed all aspects Pitt-Greensburg offers.
“They win. They hit,” Rearick said.
“They have my major. The Pitt program is very good for dentistry. It’s a seven-year program instead of eight. It’s close to home and it seems like a big family up there.”
Rearick’s father, Josh, and older brother, Brycen, each played baseball at Mansfield University.
“It’s certainly a tradition that I’m happy to continue,” Colby Rearick said. “I hope my kids continue that.
“We’re a big baseball family with a lot of good ballplayers. We were all taught the right way to play so I’m just happy to keep it going.”
Colby Rearick, an outfielder, is hitting .312 with a triple, 19 runs, eight stolen bases and 11 RBIs this spring. In football, he hauled in 27 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He added five career interceptions.
“The coaches were really proactive in getting in touch with me,” Rearick said. “A lot of my future teammates texted me a lot. I thought the campus is beautiful and I really think Greensburg is a really cool location.”
Pitt-Greensburg is led by coach Scott Adams. The Bobcats compete at the NCAA Division III level within the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. Pitt-Greensburg went 21-16 this past season.
Rearick is the son of Josh and Sara Rearick.
Having grown up around the Pitt-Johnstown baseball program, Roberts is quite familiar with the ins and outs of the NCAA Division II squad that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference under the direction of coach Todd Williams.
“It’s really exciting,” Roberts said. “A lot of my good friends that I’ve played with actually are going there as well. There’s a connection there.”
Roberts, who will get a shot to become a two-way player, intends to major in physical therapy. The left-handed hitter is batting .441 with 30 hits, 30 runs, 21 stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs this season. The right-handed pitcher is 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20 innings.
The Mountain Cats went 18-31 overall and 11-17 in the PSAC West this past season.
His father, Rick, is the pitching coach at Pitt-Johnstown.
The left-handed hurler played seven seasons in the minor leagues within the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations, reaching the Triple-A level.
His uncle, George Roberts, is Pitt-Johnstown’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
George Roberts played three minor-league seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and was named 2012 Mid-American Conference player of the year at Kent State University.
“It was actually one of my dreams,” Brody Roberts said of playing college baseball. “I want to get drafted as well.”
Roberts is the son of Rick and Jeannine Roberts.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
