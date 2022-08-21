The second annual Forest Hills Varsity Kickoff Tournament will start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Twenty teams will compete in the event. Pool A consists of DuBois, Forest Hills, Homer-Center, North Star and Richland. Berlin Brothersvalley, defending Gold champion Central Cambria, Indiana, Northern Cambria and Tyrone will compete in Pool B. Cambria Heights, Penn Cambria, Portage, Somerset and West Branch are in Pool C. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Hollidaysburg, Penns Manor and West Shamokin make up Pool D.
The event will take place in the Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School gymnasium and field house.
