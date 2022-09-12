SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills saved its top gear for the final set in Monday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball matchup against Richland.
The Rangers staved off late runs by the Rams in the first two games, but cruised to victory in the final set with efficient serving and a balanced offense.
Forest Hills swept Richland 25-18, 25-21, 25-8 at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School during its annual “Teal Out” game in which funds were raised for the Ann Harris Smith Foundation.
“The entire team gets involved,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said of the annual game used to raise money for the fight against ovarian cancer. “We have a wonderful parent base. The parents organized the baskets, they organize all the concessions. (Assistant coach) Shannon (Colosimo) works a lot with Jennie (Baughman) from Laurel Auto Group.
“They’re wonderful, so they make this very easy to raise the money. There’s a lot of good people involved.
“This is a game we look forward to each year.”
Forest Hills (5-1) was led by sophomore setter Julia Chunta’s 26 assists and six digs. Sophomore Mya Colosimo totaled 14 kills, nine service points and five aces. Junior Lia Konchan scooped up 14 digs. Freshman Paxtyn Pcola added five kills. Sophomore Sophia Jacobs provided five aces. Senior Aisy Myers contributed nine service points, and junior Addi Schirato had three blocks.
Better passing helped the Rangers’ offense surge.
“I just think it all starts with a pass,” Chunta said. “Once you get the pass, and the set’s on and the hit’s on, our team is really strong. When we work together and side-out to get the point, as long as we pass it and hit it, we’re good.”
Richland (2-1) fought back in the first two sets to make them competitive. The Rams trailed 20-12 in the second game, and rallied to pull within one, but numerous miscues prevented the visitors from prevailing.
“A couple key mistakes at the wrong times,” Richland coach Dave Livingston said. “We had a few too many mistakes at the wrong times. We had our moments where we played well, and then at times, we just didn’t really play well at all. We’re a young team. We’re still learning. We will get better. I’m not worried.”
Forest Hills led by six in the first set, but Richland forged a 14-all tie. Pcola delivered the final two kills in the set to prevail 25-18. Getting contributions from multiple sources helped Forest Hills thrive when Richland converged on 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection Colosimo.
“We can always rely on Mya,” Layman said. “Mya’s a fantastic athlete, a great hitter who’s going to put the ball away. In those big games, we can’t rely on one hitter. We can’t expect her to be able to play five games as the sole hitter. That’s where our other hitters in practice have to become game players. That really showed tonight. It was nice to see Eva (Myers) get those nice, hard kills. Addi came out with some big swings.”
Three straight aces from Colosimo gave Forest Hills a comfortable lead in the second set. Richland scored six straight points with Sasha Garnett at the service line to pull within 20-18. However, Colosimo closed the game with back-to-back kills.
In the third set, Forest Hills produced five aces alone. Aisy Myers went on a five-point serving run as the Rangers cruised to a 25-8 triumph and the sweep.
Cutting back on its service errors helped Forest Hills break away.
“We missed on a decent amount of serves (in the first two sets),” Chunta said. “Focusing in the last game to get those serves in and to just keep our offense going was big.”
