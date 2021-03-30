Despite leading Forest Hills to its second straight District 6 team title, coach Jake Strayer was still surprised to hear some great news on Monday. The Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association voted him as Class 2A Coach of the Year.
"I was surprised and honored to be selected for this award," Strayer said. "I know there are a lot of coaches out there that deserve this award just as much as myself. I am just blessed being a part of this program and all the support that it receives."
The Rangers went 9-2 with its only losses coming to Chestnut Ridge, a PIAA quarterfinalist, and Reynolds, which won its fifth straight Class 2A team title on Saturday.
Strayer said this award means even more since it was voted on by fellow coaches.
"It is an amazing honor," Strayer said. "I have been blown away by all the support from the wrestling community across the state during this season. I've had so many people – including coaches, guys I've wrestled with, wrestlers I've coached and community members – reach out and support our program."
The Forest Hills wrestling program came under scrutiny last summer about the handling of a racial incident involving a former member of the team, and the fallout splintered the team, with a number of high-profile wrestlers leaving Forest Hills prior to the start of this season.
However, the team banded together to defeat Bald Eagle Area 36-33 in the semifinals and Glendale 34-24 in the district finals. Combined with the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic brought, this season brought many challenges.
"I believe this is my 12th season coaching overall, and it was probably the most difficult," Strayer said. "But, when it was all said and done, it turned out to be the best season to date. Not because of any awards, but because of how our team came together. We all fought through adversity and came out stronger and better in the end. God works all things for the good of those who love him, and He has carried us through this season."
Strayer was quick to credit his team for staying together and hoist district gold as one unit.
"Just an amazing group of young men and coaches ... top to bottom," Strayer said. "They all were 100% bought in and dedicated to the team. Their dedication and hard work paid off, and I could not be more proud of them. It is a privilege to coach each and every one of them."
Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington, a North Carolina State commit, won his second PIAA title in Hershey. Senior Ryan Weyandt, a Lock Haven recruit, earned his second state fifth-place medal this season. While the Rangers had star power at the top, Strayer was impressed with how the squad stayed united throughout the season.
"It might sound cliché, but it was a true team effort," Strayer said. "Each wrestler had different strengths and contributions to the team. The family environment they created allowed them to push each other and as a result, every single one of them improved.
"All of the assistant coaches, Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and Tim Colosimo, each played an enormous role in our team's success this year. They were an unwavering support for the program and the boys. A team like this is a coach's dream, and I am just blessed to be a part of it."
United's Mike Sees was named Class 2A Junior High Coach of the Year. The Lions went 16-0 in dual meets and won a team championship at the Mountain Conference tournament.
