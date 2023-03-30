SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Kayle Strayer’s lowered times made her a valuable member of the cross country team over the course of her career.
Strayer’s ascension helped catch the attention of Mount Aloysius College coach Todd Niebauer. On Thursday afternoon, she officially committed to the program in a ceremony with her family on hand.
Combined with her preferred major, Strayer found her ideal fit with the Mounties in Cresson.
“I really like their nursing program,” Strayer said. “Then their classes are smaller. It made me feel more comfortable and I’m closer to home. The coach (Niebauer) said I’d be a good candidate for the team.”
As a senior, Strayer was named as Central Western’s most improved runner. She earned a spot on the competitive Rangers team, which includes three members joining college cross country teams in Danielle Dumm (Indiana (Pa.)), Delaney Dumm (Lipscomb) and Strayer.
“When you see most kids towards the end, they’re not doing as well as they’ve done in the past. She was just the opposite,” Forest Hills coach Tom Hunter said of Strayer. “The last few years, she became one of our top five runners, and was the most improved runner her junior and senior year. She was a solid performer for us and kind of a big surprise, too. She’s a super-hard worker and very quiet. Sometimes you don’t even recognize her, but you realize her importance to the team.”
Mount Aloysius women’s cross country team included just two members in 2022, including Johnstown Christian graduate Lillie Sprankle.
Strayer feels she can make an immediate impact on the squad.
“It made me feel like I could work hard and try to build my way to the top,” Strayer said. “The students there are close and like a family. I just wanted to be a part of that.”
Strayer, previously a member of the Forest Hills track and field teams, is looking forward to running for Niebauer.
“He’s super-nice,” Strayer said. “He’s very motivating. He, overall, made me feel more comfortable and driven to do cross country at the Mount.”
It wasn’t until Strayer’s sophomore or junior year that she believed running in college could be an option.
“I’ve been doing cross country since seventh grade, but I never took it as serious until my 10th or 11th grade whenever Mr. Hunter told me that I could potentially be one of the top runners,” Strayer said. “I started practicing harder and I improved a lot. I kind of just stuck with it. I just like running in my free time. It makes me feel better.”
Strayer is the daughter of Matthew and Jessica Strayer.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.