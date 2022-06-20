SIDMAN – Despite the recruiting time clock ticking down, Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School recent graduate Remi Smith remained steadfast in wanting to play collegiate basketball.
The all-state guard found her ideal fit as she signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Florida Institute of Technology on a basketball scholarship on Monday morning.
“They have great programs to choose from. Their campus is really beautiful, and it’s close to the ocean, which I’m excited about,” Smith said. “I fit really well into their basketball program, I feel like.”
Florida Tech, located in Melbourne, is a member of the Sunshine State Conference at the NCAA Division II level. The Panthers are led by coach John Reynolds.
Smith will enter this fall undecided on a major.
“I’ve always dreamed about playing basketball in college,” Smith said.
“The Division II level is what I was hoping for. I’m really happy I got to reach that goal.”
Florida Tech came on late during Smith’s recruitment.
“It came up late in the process,” she said. “I found it and the more research I did, the more it felt right for me.”
The Panthers went 3-22, 1-19 in conference play during the 2021-22 season. Florida Tech graduated seven seniors off the roster with newcomers, such as Smith, searching for roles during the 2022-23 season.
As a senior, Smith was named as the first Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She earned a spot on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A third team after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game for the 21-8 Rangers, who advanced to the PIAA quarterfinal round for the third straight season.
“Remi just attacks any situation we ever asked her to do, whether it’s defensive, offensive, to be a point guard or move to a two (shooting guard) just to get her more scoring opportunities,” Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere said.
“When you’re in college, especially at the Division II level, I think they find players that are more versatile, and Remi brings that. She brings speed to the game, she brings an intellect to the game, she’s a fierce competitor and all those things are great tools for her.”
The 5-foot-7 point guard finished with 894 points, 446 rebounds, 310 assists and 275 steals over her career.
She started on the 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and PIAA Class 3A semifinalist team.
“I like the way they play their games,” Smith said of Florida Tech. “It seems like they play a fast-paced game, which is what I enjoy.”
Smith helped the Rangers win three District 6 titles and play in four championship games.
“I have so many good memories,” Smith said. “It was so fun playing with my high school team and all we accomplished throughout the years. It’s really cool to get to take what I’ve learned from my four years of high school and carry onto the college level.”
Smith was this year’s District 6 Class 2A champion in the 100-meter hurdles on the successful Forest Hills track and field team. She earned a seventh-place medal in the 100 hurdles at the 2021 PIAA championships. Smith was an all-LHAC selection in basketball and track and field.
Smith is the second sibling in her family to become a college student- athlete. Her older sister, Cassi, was a member of the cross country and track and field teams at Pitt-Johnstown (2018-22).
Remi Smith is the daughter of Ryan and Kimberly Smith, of Summerhill.
“Her mom actually did a ton of the research to get her to this point,” Cecere said of Kimberly Smith. “She was relentless in the pursuit of her being able to continue to play in college.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
