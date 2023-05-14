Luke Trotz Esports Arena

St. Francis University opened Luke Trotz Esports Arena inside the John F. Kennedy Student Center in Loretto, Pa. in April 2023. Trotz was the first esports coach at St. Francis before he passed away in 2021. 

 St. Francis University

The Forest Hills and Shade High School esports teams will compete for titles in The Esport Company’s High School Series on Saturday.

Shade will face West Branch at 9 a.m. in the Division II “Overwatch” final at Luke Trotz Esports Arena inside St. Francis University’s John F. Kennedy Student Center.

The late Trotz, a Central Cambria graduate, was the first esports coach at St. Francis.

The Shade Panthers meet Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center in the Division II “Valorant” final at 4 p.m.

Forest Hills will square off against Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center in the Division I “Rocket League” championship match at 11 a.m.

In Division II “Rocket League,” Hollidaysburg faces Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center at 1 p.m.

In “Overwatch,” Hollidaysburg will meet West Branch in the Division I final at 9:50 a.m.

Penn-Trafford faces Hollidaysburg at 2 p.m. in the “Valorant” Division I final.

