The Forest Hills and Shade High School esports teams will compete for titles in The Esport Company’s High School Series on Saturday.
Shade will face West Branch at 9 a.m. in the Division II “Overwatch” final at Luke Trotz Esports Arena inside St. Francis University’s John F. Kennedy Student Center.
The late Trotz, a Central Cambria graduate, was the first esports coach at St. Francis.
The Shade Panthers meet Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center in the Division II “Valorant” final at 4 p.m.
Forest Hills will square off against Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center in the Division I “Rocket League” championship match at 11 a.m.
In Division II “Rocket League,” Hollidaysburg faces Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center at 1 p.m.
In “Overwatch,” Hollidaysburg will meet West Branch in the Division I final at 9:50 a.m.
Penn-Trafford faces Hollidaysburg at 2 p.m. in the “Valorant” Division I final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.