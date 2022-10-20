Forest Hills sophomore setter Julia Chunta made the MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book for single-game assists.
Chunta dished out 63 assists in the Rangers’ five-set victory over Portage on Oct. 3. Chunta is the only athlete on the list from Pennsylvania. Setters with the most assists in a match are listed, dating back to 1987.
The 5-foot-7 setter has 1,668 career assists over two seasons. She surpassed 1,000 career assists on Aug. 30 in a sweep over Central.
