SIDMAN – A pair of Forest Hills High School seniors signed national letter of intents to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level on Friday afternoon.
Lydia Roman, Pitt-Johnstown soccer
Signing to join a team on the rise in her own backyard peaked Lydia Roman’s interest. The dynamic playmaker who piled up 141 goals and 45 assists over her career at Forest Hills also found her proper academic fit.
”It was really just how close it was to home and the coaching style and the staff, I love how encouraging them and the team are,” Roman said. “I think it’s going to be a really good, competitive atmosphere.”
Roman, who plans to major in civil engineering, was a two-time Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection. In 2020, she earned a spot on 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-Region II (East) team.
Roman was a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league teams in 2019 and 2020 as a four-year starter. The senior midfielder tallied at least 26 goals in all four seasons in high school, finishing with 51 as a junior in 2019. She racked up 17 assists each in 2018 and 2019.
Being able to continue her career in college means a lot to Roman. Staying close to home is an added bonus.
“COVID just shows you how precious everything is. I’m just thankful to be able to get to play four more years,” she said. “I’m glad my grandpa will be able to come to most of the games because they’re nice and close. He was a big supporter throughout the years.”
A strong engineering program at Pitt-Johnstown helped sway Roman.
”That was probably the final deciding factor, the academics at Pitt,” she said. “They are known for engineering so that was a really cool thing to be able to have soccer and engineering there.”
Roman is part of a signing class that also includes local seniors Kylie Ashbrook (Windber), Natalie Buza (Windber) and Autumn Facci (Richland). The Mountain Cats are ascending within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level. In 2019, Pitt-Johnstown went 7-11 with a 6-10 mark in the PSAC, recording the program’s most wins since 2012 (11). Between 2013-17, the Mountain Cats suffered through a 3-83-3 stretch. Coach Vito Addalli leads the program.
Roman is the daughter of Matt and Kathy Roman, of Summerhill.
Ryan Weyandt, Lock Haven wrestling
Ryan Weyandt, a two-time PIAA Class 2A fifth-place medalist, found an ideal fit in every facet with the NCAA Division I program that competes in the Mid-American Conference.
”For one, I think it’s going to be a really good fit for me,” said Weyandt, who compiled a 94-27 career record. “Everybody down there is just like me, they like hunting and fishing. We all love the sport of wrestling.”
Weyandt was the 160-pound champion at the 2021 District 6 championships. Finding a Division I program within driving distance played a key role for Weyandt, who enters the fall semester undecided on a major.
”My grandma, she never misses a match,” Weyandt said. “My dad, my mom, my sister and my pap have all supported me throughout.”
Weyandt will compete at 165 pounds. He set a standard at a local facility that specializes in youth strength and conditioning.
“Up at The Compound, we all have that dream of coming up to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level,” Weyandt said. “I’m going to be the first one to go to that level. I have to make my footprint pretty big for everyone else to follow it. It’s just exciting.”
Weyandt also considered Mercyhurst and Pitt-Johnstown, but the appeal of wrestling at the Division I level was what Weyandt craved for.
“All three are great schools, but being able to wrestle at the Division I level is what I wanted to do,” Weyandt said.
Lock Haven is led by coach Scott Moore.
Weyandt helped the Rangers claim back-to-back District 6 Class 2A team titles in 2020 and 2021.
“That was pretty big for us to go back to back,” Weyandt said. “We haven’t done that in a decade. That’s pretty awesome to be a part of.”
Weyandt is the son of Buck and Terri Weyandt, of South Fork.
