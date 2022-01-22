CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Easton Toth recorded his 100th career victory on Saturday at the Bison Duals event at Clearfield Area High School.
Toth earned a 9-2 decision over General McLane's Hudson Spires. Toth entered the tournament with 99 career victories. The 138-pounder is a two-time District 6 champion who has advanced to the state tournament three times. Toth, with an 100-35 record, is a Clarion commit. Toth went 37-12 as a freshman, 28-13 as a sophomore, 18-6 as a junior and is currently 17-4 this season.
Forest Hills (10-3) defeated Hempfield Area (39-32), Indiana (57-12) and General McLane (52-15) to advance to the semifinals.
The Rangers dropped a 35-24 decision to Benton in the semifinals. Montoursville defeated Forest Hills 36-30 in the third-place match as the Rangers finished in fourth place out of 16 squads.
