Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington will compete in next Friday’s Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.
The three-time PIAA Class 2A champion will battle Stanford recruit Hunter Garvin at 152 pounds in the Pennsylvania versus United States match beginning at 8 p.m. at Peters Township High School’s AHN Arena.
Arrington compiled a 146-8 record at Forest Hills. He will wrestle at North Carolina State next season.
Garvin is a native of Iowa City, Iowa. He won three state crowns and totaled a 142-7 mark at Iowa City West High School.
The USA squad has a collective record of 1,762-103 with 35 state titles. Pennsylvania’s grapplers have a 1,658-215 mark with 16 PIAA crowns.
The WPIAL battles an all-star roster from Indiana at 6 p.m. in the first dual.
