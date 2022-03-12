HERSHEY, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington pinned Bishop McDevitt's Andrew Christie in 1:45 to claim his third PIAA Class 2A wrestling title on Saturday at Giant Center.
It was Arrington's third fall over the three-day event within the 152-pound bracket. The North Carolina State signee won by a 19-4 technical fall in the first round on Thursday. He followed with pins in 5:05, 1:04 and 1:45 to close out his scholastic career in becoming the first Ranger to win three state wrestling titles.
Arrington surpassed his coach, Jake Strayer, who won two state titles at Forest Hills before becoming an All-American at Penn State. The senior grappler also won state titles in 2019 (113 pounds) and 2021 (132). Arrington earned a PIAA bronze medal in 2020 at 126.
Arrington finishes his career with a 146-8 record, four District 6 crowns, three Southwest Regional titles and 84 pins.
Among local wrestlers, Arrington joins North Star graduate Nick Roberts and Richland product John Rizzo as three-time state champions.
There were three other PIAA medalists from the area. Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman won a 1-0 decision over Faith Christian's Max Stein to finish in fifth place at 132. Chestnut Ridge senior Trevor Weyandt prevailed in an 11-3 major decision over Saucon Valley's Cael Markle at 145 to take home a seventh-place medal. Forest Hills senior Easton Toth lost a 5-4 decision to Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim to finish in eighth place at 138.
