First-round pairings

Class 2A Championships

Hershey

Thursday-Saturday

First Round Pairings

Region-seed, name, grade, school, season record

106-NW-1 Louie Gill, 10, Hickory, 39-1, bye; SW-5 Mason Beatty, 11, Mount Union, 35-7 vs. NE-4 Jace Gessner, 11, Lewisburg, 33-7; SW-3 Korry Walls, 11, Tyrone, 29-8, bye vs. SE-2 Ayden Smith, 10, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 11, 36-9, bye; SW-2 Easton Mull, 9, Chestnut Ridge, 36-7, bye vs. SE-3 Cole Hubert, 9, Saucon Valley, 43-9, bye; NE-1 Colton Wade, 9, Sullivan County, 33-3, bye; NW-4 Cael Dailey, 10, Franklin, 24-7 vs. SE-5 Brayden Hafrtranft, 9, Berks Catholic, 31-11; SE-1 Aaron Seidel, 9, Northern Lebanon, 45-1, bye; SW-4 Jacob Sombronski, 10, United, 25-6 vs. SE-6 Kale Quigley, 11, Susquenita, 32-10; NE-3 C.J. Carr, 10, Wyalusing, 32-6, bye vs. NW-2 Carter Beck, 9, Saegertown, 34-5, bye; NE-2 Seth Kolb, 9, Benton, 32-9, bye vs. NW-3 Elijah Brosius, 9, Cranberry, 32-5, bye; SW-1 Parker Sentipal, 10, Burgettstown, 39-3, bye; SE-4 Major Lewis, 11, Trinity, 36-5 vs. SW-6 Jack Darlington, 10, Penns Valley, 33-9.

113-NE-1 Gavin Bradley, 12, Athens Area, 35-1, bye; SW-5 Gideon Bracken, 9, United, 24-10 vs. SE-4 Mason McLendon, 11, Susquenita, 29-8; SW-3 Jack Kazalas, 10, Quaker Valley, 38-5, bye vs. NW-2 Weston Pisarchick, 10, Brockway, 32-3, bye; SW-2 Lucas Fye, 10, Bald Eagle Area, bye vs. NW-3 Jake Carfley, 12, Curwensville, 24-7, bye; SE-1 Gauge Botero, 9, Faith Christian Academy, 41-6, bye; NE-4 Brady Struble, 12, Mifflinburg, 31-8 vs. SW-6 James Walzer, 12, Montour, 23-15; NW-1 Hunter Robison, 12, Saegertown, 33-3, bye; SW-4 Brock Holderbaum, 11, Chestnut Ridge, 26-9 vs. SE-5 Aidan Gruber, 10, Lehighton, 34-9; SE-3 Aiden Grogg, 9, Saucon Valley, 36-6, bye vs. NE-2 Branden Wentzel, 11, Mountoursville, 38-3, bye; SE-2 Deven Jackson, 12, West Perry, 31-3, bye vs. NE-3 Blake Sassaman, 11, Danville, 26-5, bye; SW-1 Landon Bainey, 10, West Branch, 37-1, bye; NW-4 Hunter Giebel, 11, Commodore Perry, 25-12 vs. SE-6 Cooper Feltman, 9, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 17-16.

120-NE-1 Jaden Pepe, 11, Wyoming Area, 37-1, bye; SW-5 Logan Richey, 11, Quaker Valley, 35-11 vs. NW-4 Owen Hershelman, 12, Saegertown, 27-15; SW-3 Cooper Hornack, 10, Burrell, 38-8, bye vs. SE-2 Sean O’Toole, 12, Archbishop Ryan, 30-9, bye; SW-2 Coen Bainey, 11, Bald Eagle Area, 33-4, bye vs. SE-3 Eric Howe, 12, Lancaster Catholic, 43-2, bye; NW-1 Cole Householder, 9, Brookville, 34-8, bye; NE-4 David Kennedy, 9, Montoursville, 38-10 vs. SE-5 Jacob Deysher, 11, Brandywine Heights, 35-11; SE-1 Adam Schweitzer, 12, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 33-10, bye; SW-4 Ross Dull, 12, Chestnut Ridge, 30-6 vs. SE-6 Marcus Colson, 10, Camp Hill, 37-8; NW-3 Chase Bell, 10, Reynolds, 27-14, bye vs. NE-2 Brock Weiss, 10, Jersey Shore, 39-4, bye; NW-2 Hunter Gould, 10, Conneaut Area, 34-1, bye vs. NE-3 Chase Burke, 11, Benton, 30-8, bye; SW-1 Chris Vargo, 10, Bentworth, 27-2, bye; SE-4 Jackson Rush, 9, West Perry, 32-13 vs. SW-6 Trevor Donaldson, 12, Meyersdale, 17-6.

126-NE-1 Scott Johnson, 11, Muncy, 37-1, bye; SW-6 Dylan Bruce, 12, Elizabeth Forward, 26-6 vs. SE-4 Eli Bounds, 11, Boiling Springs, 37-6; NW-3 Gunnar Gage, 11, Cambridge Springs, 28-6, bye vs. SW-2 Trevor Husick, 12, Tussey Mountain, 32-4, bye; NW-2 JoJo Przybycien, 10, Fort LeBoeuf, 37-4, bye vs. SW-3 Kobi Burkett, 11, Chestnut Ridge, 33-9, bye; SE-1 Chase Hontz, 9, Faith Christian Academy, 31-8, bye; NE-4 Dylan Granahan, 11, Benton, 31-15 vs. SW-5 Gaven Suica, 10, Burgettstown, 29-7; SW-1 Trent Hoover, 10, Penn Cambria, 32-6, bye; NW-4 Chase Weimer, 12, Port Allegany, 9, 28-12 vs. SE-5 Cameron Mingee, 10, Littlestown, 33-9; SE-3 Dillon Reinert, 12, Brandywine Heights, 30-10, bye vs. NE-2 Kaden Milheim, 11, Warrior Run, 40-6, bye; SE-2 Charlie Robson, 10, Conwell-Egan, 37-6, bye vs. NE-3 Robert Gardner, 12, South Williamsport, 36-5, bye; NW-1 Mark Palmer, 12, Brockway, 31-7, bye; SW-4 Timmy Cafrelli, 12, South Side, 31-7 vs. SE-6 Noah Doi, 9, Camp Hill, 39-5.

132-NW-1 Owen Reinsel, 12, Brookville, 41-2, bye; SE-5 Marvin Armistead, 10, Berks Catholic, 36-9 vs. SW-4 Peter Chacon, 11, Montour, 38-7; SE-3 Christian Doi, 12, Camp Hill, 35-2, bye vs. NE-2 Ethan Kolb, 11, Benton, 32-11, bye; SE-2 Max Stein, 9, Faith Christian Academy, 31-9, bye vs. NE-3 Mason Barvitskie, 10, Southern Columbia, 35-7, bye; SW-1 Calan Bollman, 11, Chestnut Ridge, 37-6, bye; NW-4 Parker Pisarchick, 9, Brockway, 29-11 vs. SE-6 Blain Puchalsky, 10, West Perry, 32-21; NE-1 Conner Heckman, 11, Midd-West, 39-4, bye; SE-4 Dominic Caldwell, 12, Susquenita, 36-5 vs. SW-5 Ashton Sipes, 12, Tyrone, 32-10; SW-3 Kyle McCollum, 12, Beth-Center, 36-5, bye vs. NW-2 Jack Martinec, 12, Cochranton, 31-5, bye; SW-2 Joey Sentipal, 11, Burgettstown, 38-5, bye vs. NW-3 Wyatt Lazzar, 10, Commodore Perry, 31-6, bye; SE-1 Brandan Chietsos, 12, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 37-9, bye; NE-4 Caiden Puderbach, 11, Hughesville, 33-9 vs. SW-6 Niko Ferra, 11, Burrell, 34-18.

138-NW-1 Connor Pierce, 12, Harbor Creek, 34-0, bye; SW-5 Andrew Johnson, 12, Southmoreland, 31-13 vs. NE-4 Kole Biscoe, 12, Southern Columbia, 26-8; SW-3 Jamison Poklembo, 10, Mount Pleasant, 36-10, bye vs. SE-2 Kobin Karper, 12, Boiling Springs, 38-4, bye; SW-2 Ambrose Boni, 12, Central Valley, 34-3, bye vs. SE-3 Bryson Vaughn, 11, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 35-13, bye; NE-1 Cameron Milhelm, 9, Warrior Run, 38-8, bye; NW-4 Brayden Kunselman, 11, Brookville, 38-8 vs. SE-5 Cody Wagner, 10, Faith Christian Academy, 27-13; SE-1 Ryan Crookham, 12, Saucon Valley, 13-0, bye; SW-4 Ruby Brown, 10, Burgettstown, 34-12 vs. SE-6 Carmine Lenzi, 9, Berks Catholic, 29-11; NE-3 Anthony Evanitsky, 9, Wyoming Area, 31-4, bye vs. NW-2 Connor Saylor, 11, Hickory, 38-6, bye; NE-2 Cade Wirnsberger, 11, Meadowbrook Christian, 38-3, bye vs. NW-3 Cody Hamlton, 9, Grove City, 28-7, bye; SW-1 Easton Toth, 12, Forest Hills, 35-5, bye; SE-4 Gavin Fehr, 11, Catasauqua, 36-11 vs. SW-6 Mason Weyant, 10, Chestnut Ridge, 13-13.

145-NE-1 Conner Harer, 10, Montgomery, 43-0, bye; SE-5 Hayden Mann, 11, Conwell-Egan, 29-6 vs. SW-4 Chase Frameli, 10, Jefferson-Morgan, 33-5; SE-3 Jakob Gilfoil, 11, Bishop McDevitt, 34-7, bye vs. NW-2 Story Buchanan, 10, Girard, 30-9, bye; SE-2 Evan Maag, 12, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 39-10, bye vs. NW-3 Reece Bechakas, 10, Kane, 28-8, bye; SW-1 Ty Watson, 10, Penns Valley, 38-0, bye; NE-4 Mason Leshock, 12, Line Mountain, 32-11 vs. SE-6 Ean Wilson, 10, Boiling Springs, 36-18; NW-1 Carter Gill, 12, Hickory, 35-5, bye; SE-4 Cael Markle, 12, Saucon Valley, 37-12 vs. SW-5 Gage Heilbrun, 11, Marion Center, 38-8; SW-3 Noah Teeter, 12, Forest Hills, 28-3, bye vs. NE-2 Kaiden Wagner, 12, Lewisburg, 32-4, bye; SW-2 Trevor Weyandt, 12, Chestnut Ridge, 31-4, bye vs. NE-3 Hayden Ward, 11, Canton, 11, 41-7, bye; SE-1 Eric Alderfer, 12, Faith Christian Academy, 33-8, bye; NW-4 Camren Klenke, 12, Reynolds, 26-16 vs. SW-6 Shawn Szymanski, 12, Burrell, 32-9.

152-SW-1 Jackson Arrington, 12, Forest Hills, 35-2, bye; SE-6 Dalton Clymer, 10, Northwestern, 24-10 vs. NW-4 Gannon Jaquay, 12, Eisenhower, 35-8; NE-3 Cooper Price, 12, Wyoming Area, 30-2, bye vs. SE-2 Michael Duggan, 11, Boiling Springs, 43-7, bye; NE-2 Karter Rude, 12, Athens Area, 32-7, bye vs. SE-3 Justice Hockenberry-Folk, 11, West Perry, 40-13, bye; NW-1 Kane Kettering, 12, Reynolds, 31-8, bye; SW-4 Justin Richey, 12, Quaker Valley, 35-8 vs. SE-5 Keegan Ramsay, 9, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 25-15; SE-1 Andrew Christie, 11, Bishop McDevitt, 39-4, bye; NE-4 Deegan Ross, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 35-9 vs. SW-6 Conor Johnson, 12, Mount Pleasant, 19-21; NW-3 Conner McChesney, 10, Fort LeBoeuf, 32-8, bye vs. SW-2 Jack Moyer, 12, Chestnut Ridge, 34-7, bye; NW-2 Hunter Hohman, 10, Grove City, 21-1, bye vs. SW-3 Tyler Berish, 11, Beth-Center, 37-3, bye; NE-1 Devon Deem, 12, Montgomery, 42-2, bye; SE-4 Liam Scrivanich, 11, Saucon Valley, 31-11 vs. SW-5 Isaiah Pisano, 10, Hopewell, 31-8.

160-SW-1 Grant Mackay, 11, Laurel, 37-1, bye; SE-5 Luke Sugalski, 9, Faith Christian Academy, 32-10 vs. NW-4 Stetson Boozer, 12, Cochranton; SE-3 Caden Droege, 12, Lancaster Catholic, 40-9, bye vs. NE-2 Ty Nixon, 12, Muncy, 33-6, bye; SE-2 Ganon Smith, 12, Newport, 36-1, bye vs. NE-3 Troy Bingaman, 12, Mifflinburg, 34-7, bye; NW-1 Aiden Zimmerman, 11, Johnsonburg, 24-9, bye; SW-4 Christian Hirak, 12, Derry, 31-6 vs. SE-6 Alan Alexander, 12, Pope John Paul II, 23-9; NE-1 Robert Schneider, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 44-3, bye; SE-4 Anthony Glessner, 12, Bishop McDevitt, 31-11 vs. SW-6 Braedon Welsh, 9, Fort Cherry, 38-10; NW-3 Vito Gentile, 9, Reynolds, 29-15, bye vs. SW-2 Zeke Dubler, 11, Glendale, 35-3, bye; NW-2 Collin Hearn, 11 Conneaut Area, 28-3, bye vs. SW-3 Luke Moore, 12, Chestnut Ridge, 36-8, bye; SE-1 Holden Garcia, 11, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 37-9, bye; NE-4 Bryant Green, 12, Towanda, 34-8 vs. SW-5 Damian Barr, 12, Burrell, 22-9.

172-SW-1 Rune Lawrence, 10, Frazier, 33-3, bye; SE-5 Lucas Lawler, 9, Bishop McDevitt, 29-11 vs. NW-4 Easton Belfiore, 9, Brookville, 27-15; SE-3 Daniel Haubert, 10, Palisades, 28-10, bye vs. NE-2 Nolan Lear, 12, Benton, 38-5, bye; SE-2 Garrett Tettemer, 11, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 24-13, bye vs. NE-3 Riley Parker, 11, Canton, 32-10, bye; NW-1 Brock Covell, 11, Titusville, 34-5, bye; SW-4 Caleb Close, 9, Bald Eagle Area, 37-11 vs. SE-6 Lucas Miller, 11, Northwestern, 27-14; NE-1 Garrett Garcia, 10, Southern Columbia, 35-3, bye; SE-4 Gabriel Davis, 10, Berks Catholic, 32-8 vs. SW-6 Mason Diemert, 12, Quaker Valley, 34-9; NW-3 Jalen Wagner, 11, Reynolds, 30-9, bye vs. SW-2 Suds Dubler, 12, Glendale, 36-3, bye; NW-2 Kaden Dennis, 11, Johnsonburg, 23-9, bye vs. SW-3 Gavin Stewart, 12, Marion Center, 22-8, bye; SE-1 Jake Jones, 11, Saucon Valley, 42-3, bye; NE-4 Kohen Lehman, 11, North Penn-Liberty, 32-6 vs. SW-5 Rowan Holmes, 9, Somerset, 27-9.

189-NW-1 Cole Karpinski, 12, Greenville, 38-0, bye; SE-6 Collin Neal, 10, Boiling Springs, 41-15 vs. SW-4 Noah Foltz, 12, Bald Eagle Area, 31-9; NE-3 Connor Wrobleski, 12, Wyoming Area, 31-4, bye vs. SE-2 Ty Csencsits, 12, Saucon Valley, 29-8, bye; NE-2 Hadyn Packer, 11, Jersey Shore, 35-6, bye vs. SE-3 Kade Werner, 11, Bishop McDevitt, 28-6, bye; SW-1 Patrick Cutchember, 12, Quaker Valley, 41-4, bye; NW-4 Landon Caldwell, 12, Saegertown, 40-5 vs. SE-5 Joseph Lapenna, 10, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 31-15; SE-1 Jacob Scheib, 11, Tri-Valley, 41-4, bye; NE-4 Landon Lorson, 12, South Williamsport, 23-6 vs. SW-5 Ethan Kubat, 12, Central Cambria, 29-7; SW-3 Brenan Morgan, 10, Central Valley, 32-5, bye vs. NW-2 Seth Stewart, 11, Brockway, 32-7, bye; SW-2 Noah Gnibus, 12, Mount Pleasant, 16-3, bye vs. NW-3 Jackson Zimmerman, 11, Brookville, 23-5, bye; NE-1 Isaac Cory, 12, Montoursville, 37-6, bye; SE-4 Tucker Paytner, 11, Trinity, 36-4 vs. SW-6 Cole Clark, 12, Burrell, 34-15.

215-SW-1 Dayton Pitzer, 12, Mount Pleasant, 41-0, bye; SE-4 Michael Gontis, 12, Bishop McDevitt, 20-11 vs. NE-4 Mike Sipps, 12, Williamson, 32-8; NW-3 Abe Keep, 11, Girard, 34-5, bye; SE-2 Brody Kline, 10, Berks Catholic, 34-4, bye; NW-2 Bryce Rafferty, 12, Brookville, 12, 35-5, bye vs. SE-3 Dante Mahaffey, 12, Saucon Valley, 12, Saucon Valley, 26-1, bye; NE-1 Nick Woodruff, 12, Wyalusing, 35-1, bye; SW-4 Anthony Govern, 12, Southmoreland, 37-8 vs. SE-5 Matthew Frame, 12, Northern Lehigh, 19-8; SE-1 Brad Morrison, 12, West Perry, 45-1, bye; NW-4 Cael Black, 12, Eisenhower, 32-3 vs. SW-6 Britton Spangle, 11, Glendale, 34-12; NE-3 Jonah Houser, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 29-7, bye vs. SW-2 Vitali Daniels, 10, Bentworth, 29-6, bye; NE-2 Damon Backes, 12, Mount Carmel, 29-4, bye vs. SW-3 Kirk Bearjar, 12, Forest Hills, 31-6, bye; NW-1 Hayden Linkerhof, 12, Corry, 33-6, bye; SE-4 Jared Blobe, 11, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 25-14 vs. SW-5 Ceaton Hale, 10, Bedford, 22-9.

285-SE-1 Riley Robell, 11, Bishop McDevitt, 37-1, bye; SW-5 Cooper Lingenfelter, 12, Bedford, 18-9 vs. NW-4 Mike Mazurek, 11, Sharon, 30-7; SW-3 Cameron Carter-Green, 12, Washington, 26-4, bye vs. NE-2 Emmanuel Ulrich, 11, Mifflinburg, 29-3, bye; SW-2 Gunner Singleton, 11, Huntingdon, 35-8, bye vs. NE-3 Kade Sottolano, 12, Williamson, 35-2, bye; NW-1 Xavier Reyda, 12, Corry, 30-4, bye; SE-4 Charles Sheppart, 11, Hamburg, 30-11 vs. SW-6 Joseph Barnonick, 10, Burgettstown, 29-15; NE-1 Austin Johnson, 9, Muncy, 38-1, bye; SW-4 Braden Ewing, 10, Tyrone, 33-11 vs. SE-6 Mason Iswalt, 12, Berks Catholic, 33-12; NW-3 Lodge Nosko, 12, Titusville, 32-11, bye vs. SE-2 Leo Muzika, 12, Faith Christian Academy, 31-10, bye; NW-2 Josh Perrine, 12, Saegertown, 36-7, bye vs. SE-3 Tyler Pfizenmayer, 11, Saucon Valley, 40-10, bye; SW-1 Matt Watkins, 12, Tussey Mountain, 33-3, bye; NE-4 Gunner Treibley, 11, Meadowbrook Christian, 37-9 vs. SE-5 Caleb Brewer, 10, Wyomissing, 34-7.