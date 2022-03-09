Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington enters this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships four wins shy of reaching rare air among area grapplers.
The North Carolina State signee eyes his third state title as the three-day event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Jackson simply puts the work in, goes hard every practice and is constantly asking questions and working to improve himself,” said Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer, who also won two PIAA titles as a Ranger before going on to become an All-American at Penn State. “His work ethic is why he is so successful and this translates over into many aspects of his life.”
Arrington, a four-time District 6 and three-time Southwest Regional champion, and 20 other local grapplers look to end up on the podium in their respective weight classes on Saturday afternoon inside Giant Center.
Among area wrestlers, Arrington is seeking to join an exclusive club with North Star graduate Nick Roberts and Richland product John Rizzo claiming three state crowns each.
With a 35-2 record this season, Arrington’s only losses came by forfeit after sustaining a knee injury at the Powerade Tournament in December. He has a 142-8 career record after claiming state titles as a freshman (113) and junior (132). Arrington claimed a bronze medal as a sophomore in 2020.
Forest Hills also sends seniors Kirk Bearjar (215), Noah Teeter (145, surpassed 100 wins during the regional tournament) and three-time District 6 champion Easton Toth (138 regional champ) to Hershey.
“Easton has always had what it takes to win big matches,” Strayer said of Toth (35-5), a Clarion commit. “Sometimes he lets his head get in the way and gets too nervous. This year, he believes in himself more and is out there just having fun and enjoying his senior year.”
Chestnut Ridge brings a program-record nine wrestlers to Hershey. Junior Calan Bollman (132) earned a Southwest Regional title.
Freshman Easton Mull (106) and seniors Jack Moyer (152) and Trevor Weyandt (152) finished as runners-up.
Weyandt surpassed 100 career wins at the regional tournament. The Lions are also sending sophomore Mason Weyant (138), juniors Kobi Burkett (126) and Brock Holderbaum (113) and seniors Ross Dull (120), Luke Moore (160) to Hershey.
“It always helps to have your teammates in the room,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said of advancing nine grapplers to Hershey.
“Obviously with things being moved, we had less time to prepare for individual-type things, but overall it’s been a good week.”
Many Lions have previous experience competing inside Giant Center.
“We told them the ‘good draw-bad draw’ mantra is unimportant,” Deputy said.
“Focus on six minutes as hard as you can possibly go and the draw will take care of itself. We are veterans in that arena and that plays into our favor.”
Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover picked up regional gold at Peters Township at 126. Hoover is making his first trip to Hershey and has a 32-6 mark this season.
“Trent was able to control the pace of his matches and pick and choose his opportunities when they presented themselves,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said of Hoover’s regional title quest. “He made some wise decisions. We hope that he can continue that in Hershey.”
Other local qualifiers are Bedford sophomore Ceaton Hale (215) and senior Cooper Lingenfelter (285), Central Cambria senior Ethan Kubat (189), Meyersdale senior Trevor Donaldson (120), Somerset freshman Rowan Holmes (172) and United freshman Gideon Bracken (113) and sophomore Jacob Sombronski (106).
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
