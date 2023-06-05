ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. – Trailing by one entering the top of the seventh, Forest Hills rallied for a run to force extra innings in its first PIAA softball tournament game in 31 years on Monday afternoon.
The Rangers tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning to prevail 3-1 over host Upper Dauphin Area for their first PIAA playoff victory in program history.
District 6 runner-up Forest Hills (19-4) advanced to play District 2 champion Mid Valley (20-2), a 7-1 winner over Warrior Run, on Thursday at a site and time to be announced in the quarterfinals.
In the seventh, Forest Hills freshman Aivah Maul scored on Madison Emerick’s two-out RBI triple to right field.
Forest Hills sophomores Avery Smiach and Mylee Gdula each singled to begin the eighth inning. Smiach scored the winning run on Aislinn Myers’ sacrifice fly. Gdula came across home plate on an error to give the Rangers a 3-1 advantage.
In the bottom half, two Upper Dauphin batters reached base, but a ground ball was fielded by shortstop Morgan Gdula and turned into the final out in a close play at first base.
Monday was Forest Hills’ first PIAA playoff softball game since 1992 when the Rangers fell 11-6 to Brockway.
Smiach and Upper Dauphin’s Maddin Grow were locked in a pitchers’ duel.
The two hurlers combined to allow just four runs, one earned, over 16 innings while striking out 24 batters.
Smiach fanned 11 and allowed one unearned run. The sophomore threw 87 of her 117 pitches for strikes.
Grow compiled 13 punchouts and permitted three runs, one earned. Grow tossed 80 of her 108 offerings for strikes.
Smiach led the Forest Hills offense with two knocks. Mylee Gdula also singled.
Upper Dauphin’s Fallon McFadden drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-0 lead.
Grow doubled twice. Jana Strait also collected two hits, including a triple, for the 19-5 Trojans.
