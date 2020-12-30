Joining a nearby program on the rise intrigued Forest Hills senior Lydia Roman throughout her recruiting process. After totaling 141 career goals and 45 assists with the Rangers, Roman will continue her soccer career at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I looked at a couple different schools, but knew I wanted to go to either Penn State Behrend or UPJ,” Roman said. “It was a tough decision for me, but ultimately after visiting with both coaches and touring the schools, I realized that UPJ was the best fit for me because of the coaching style as well as the environment UPJ provides, which I think will help me grow as a student, athlete and person.”
Roman helped the Rangers advance to the District 6 playoffs all four seasons she was on the team.
During the 2019 fall campaign, Pitt-Johnstown went 7-11 with a 6-10 mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), recording the program’s most wins since 2012 (11).
Between 2013-17, the Mountain Cats suffered through a 3-83-3 stretch. Coach Vito Addalli leads the Mountain Cats. He is assisted by Oleg Aminov and Teagan Jenner, a Berlin Brothersvalley graduate who played collegiately at Waynesburg. Roman will join a roster consisting of area graduates Jenna Brown (Bedford) and Mia Dirienzo (Somerset).
“What I like most about the program at UPJ is the improvement seen over the last few years,” Roman said. “I think I will fit well into the program because of my competitive nature and constant desire for improvement, which will ultimately make me a better player and challenge my future teammates to be the best version of themselves as players and people, as well.”
Roman, who plans to major in civil engineering, was a two-time all-state selection. In 2020, she earned a spot on the all-region team. Roman was a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league teams in 2019 and 2020 as a four-year starter.
“Lydia is an extremely talented and hard-working player,” Forest Hills girls soccer coach Lari Gallaher said. “She’s committed to excellence in the game and will be the first on the field and last off for practices. What was truly amazing to watch this season was her transformation to being a leader on the team.
“She’s always been hard working and talented, but this year was a game-changer with her presence as a leader on the field. She recognized that her team was only as good as the weakest player, and she would be the first to step into a teaching role with those players. She would take the time to work with them to make the team better as a whole. It was truly incredible to watch her mature as a player on and off the field."
Roman tallied at least 26 goals in all four seasons in high school, finishing with 51 as a junior in 2019. She racked up 17 assists each in 2018 and 2019.
“As a scorer, Lydia has no fear,” Gallaher said. “She will create plays on the field while directing her team to get the ball in the scoring half. She’s got a powerful shot and we’ve been working with her on placement of the ball. This combination makes her a powerhouse in front of the net. She’s also strong with ball handling, which creates more opportunities for herself and her team to push into scoring positions or create runs at the goal. What truly makes her a great player is her ability to be versatile on the field. She’s able to move into any position and gives 100% while she’s there. This will be extremely valuable for UPJ as she can be a threat anywhere on the field."
Roman reflected on her time at Forest Hills.
“Being able to represent Forest Hills was an honor,” she said. “Forest Hills is a school that is well-known for being a fierce competitor, but it also has a really supportive atmosphere so being able to be part of both of those things for the last six years was an amazing experience that I’ll always feel truly thankful to be a part of.”
Roman is the daughter of Matt and Kathy Roman, of Summerhill.
