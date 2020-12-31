Forest Hills soccer player Lydia Roman has received a prestigious honor, the only area player to earn the distinction.
The Rangers’ senior midfielder was named to the 2020 United Soccer Coaches All-Region II (East) female team.
“It is really special and very exciting to receive this honor,” Roman said. “It’s a special blessing to have your work appreciated like that and be included as one of the elite players in the state.”
Initially, Roman was selected as one of the two Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference female representatives to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.
That team was made up of 53 female players from all conferences across the state and also included Richland’s Autumn Facci and Rockwood’s Haley Johnson.
“Those 53 players were sent to the All-Region/All-State Committee comprised of 10 voting members,” said Windber girls soccer coach B. Paul Buza, who sits on the committee. “After voting, 15 players were selected as 2020 USC All-Region II (East) Female Team. This is where Lydia was selected.”
Three players were chosen as All-Americans and Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors went to Mars’ senior Ellie Coffield.
“Lydia is a dedicated, hard-working and talented player,” Forest Hills girls’ soccer coach Lari Gallaher said. “It has been such a privilege to watch her blossom this season, not just as a player, but as a leader on the field.
“She recognized that her team was only as good as the weakest player, and she would be the first to step into a teaching role with those players. She would take the time to work with them to make the team better as a whole. It was truly incredible to watch her mature as a player on and off the field and serve as a role model for her team.”
Roman, who also received all-state honors last year, tallied 141 career goals and 45 assists to help the Rangers advance to the District 6 playoffs all four seasons she was on the team.
She was a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league teams in 2019 and 2020 as a four-year starter and tallied at least 26 goals in all four seasons in high school, finishing with 51 as a junior in 2019. She added 17 assists each in 2018 and 2019.
Roman said one of her proudest athletic achievements was scoring her 100th career varsity goal in her junior season.
“Reaching 100 goals in my career was a big moment, but this season, our senior year, I was just excited to get the chance to play with all of the uncertainty (because of the pandemic),” Roman said. “To see how far this group of seniors has come along and the bonds that we have shared was something that I was really excited about.”
Roman, who began playing AYSO soccer when she was 4 or 5, had started out following in her sister Larissa’s footsteps.
“My sister gave me that push early on,” Roman said. “She was never as involved in the sport as I was, but I think she is happy for me.”
The daughter of Matt and Kathy Roman, of Summerhill, Roman plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in civil engineering and play soccer for the Mountain Cats next fall.
“I am especially appreciative of all of the support that I have received over the years from my family and my coaches,” Roman said.
