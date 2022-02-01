SIDMAN, Pa. – Being the two-time defending District 6 Class 2A dual meet tournament champions, Forest Hills had the usual mindset going into Tuesday night’s quarterfinals – to achieve the three-peat.
Bolstered by a roster that holds seven seniors and multiple state qualifiers, the Rangers took the first step to achieving their goal against Philipsburg-Osceola, coasting to a 51-9 victory over the Mountaineers.
“This group of seniors has been our cornerstone for the last four years.” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “For them, I would really like to see them go out on top.
“That’s been the whole team’s motivation. We took a big first step towards achieving it tonight, now we just have to keep pushing forward.”
With the win, the No. 4 seeded Rangers (12-3) advance to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 3 seed Huntingdon at Bald Eagle Area.
“This is a great position for us to be in,” Rangers senior Noah Teeter said. “It’s great to do it with my teammates, my brothers. They’re basically family. We worked so hard to get here, now we just have to get back in the room and keep working.”
Teeter was one of six Rangers seniors who claimed victories, with the 152-pounder’s win over Austin Foster in the fourth match of the night being the big momentum-builder for Forest Hills, which held an early 8-3 lead.
After falling to Foster in last year’s District 6 individual tournament, Teeter took his revenge by reaching a 10-0 advantage in the second period. Foster began to secure points by holding multiple tough positions, but Teeter was able to avoid several takedown and reversal attempts to secure an 11-4 win.
“I know (Foster) was really, really funky in some positions when I wrestled him last year,” Teeter said. “I was just doing my best to stay out of those spots and give up little points, compared to getting put on my back. Overall, it felt great just being able to get back on the mat and get my wins back up after my injury last year.”
Following Teeter’s victory, the Rangers rattled off seven consecutive match wins to blow the score open at 48-3.
North Carolina State signee Jackson Arrington, Dustin Flinn and Tye Templeton scored three straight falls at 162, 172 and 189 pounds, respectively. Korey Marsalko earned a win from a medical withdrawal at 215.
Kirk Bearjar then took a 5-2 decision from Chase Klinger at 285 before Isaiah Shilcosky earned a 9-1 major decision over Sam McDonald at 106, and Brevin Michuk pinned Hunter Kephart at 113.
“I thought all the guys wrestled very well,” Strayer said. “We’ve been practicing a lot in the wrestling room, and we’ve been trying to peak for the end of the year because that’s where it counts.”
Forest Hills’ run was stopped by a forfeit victory at 120 pounds for Philipsburg’s Nick Coudriet.
“We definitely came out and wrestled a good first match,” Mountaineers coach Justin Fye said of his team, who defeated Central Cambria 49-18 prior to facing the Rangers. “It’s always going to be a battle, though. When you wrestle a good team like Forest Hills, you can’t give them any momentum. When you go and wrestle on the road, and you lose the momentum to the home team and don’t get it back right away, it’s not going to work out well. We battled tonight, it just wasn’t the result we wanted.”
Rangers sophomore T.J. Carroll closed the night with a 5-1 decision over Ben Gutskey at 126 pounds to set the final.
Hunter Forcellini began the match at 132 by claiming a 20-4 technical fall win over Scott Franz in 4:42, followed by Easton Toth taking a 7-1 victory over Marcus Gable at 138.
The Mountaineers’ lone contested victory came at 145, where Nate Fleck squeezed out a 2-0 decision over Chance Gorzelsky.
“I’m very proud of the way the guys carried themselves tonight,” Strayer said. “We started out in a good spot and that’s always where we start our runs.”
That was a big momentum builder and is something we need to keep using to be successful in these matches coming up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.