SIDMAN – Mansfield University was always on the radar of Forest Hills senior Brycen Rearick.
Once the Mountaineers offered him the chance to play baseball, it was an opportunity he simply couldn’t turn down.
During a signing ceremony Tuesday at Forest Hills High School, Rearick announced his intentions to continue his academic and athletic career with the Mansfield baseball team.
“It’s awesome to be able to just keep playing the game of baseball,” said Rearick, who plans to major in geoscience and was recruited as a catcher. “I really like the school, and I really like the program.”
Having the opportunity to play at Mansfield is a special one for Rearick.
His father, Josh, played baseball and football for the Mounties, giving the younger Rearick the opportunity to continue the family tradition.
“Obviously the family ties were a big draw,” Rearick said. “I’ve been up there and watching games from an early age. Dad took me up there and took me out hunting and fishing. That’s a big part of me and my family. We really cherish the outdoors, and it’s nice that I can still do that at a school like this.”
Rearick will play for coach Andrew Chalot, who is entering his first year as the Mounties’ skipper.
Mansfield competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in Division II of the NCAA.
Judging by his play early in his career along with his comeback effort last season, it was easy to see why Mansfield was interested in his services.
In his freshman year, Rearick posted three hits and three RBIs in the 2017 District 6 Class AAAA title game and was a utility player both in the infield and the outfield.
But in his sophomore year, things appeared to go sideways.
He tore his shoulder during wrestling season, and it took a long time for his arm to completely rehabilitate again.
“I haven’t been healthy since my freshman year,” said Rearick, who also plays for St. Michael of the Cambria County American Legion League in the summer. “I tore my shoulder up in wrestling my sophomore year, and I played through it. I got surgery and probably rushed through it, but I wanted to play. If I could do it all over again, I’d do the same thing because I can’t stand not being able to play. But I feel healthy now. I feel good.”
Even amid a torn shoulder, Rearick prevailed on the diamond.
He posted a .379 average prior to surgery his sophomore year, and after three years as a starter, he holds a career average of .321.
“Brycen is such a hard worker,” St. Michael coach Matt Gramling said. “He is a player that is willing to do whatever we ask of him. He knew what his flaws were, and he continually worked at it. That’s what you love about a good baseball player, and that’s why he gets to move up to the next level. He’s willing to work on everything he needs to become a better player.”
Both Gramling and Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter cited Rearick as a player that “never complains” and “will do whatever it takes to win.”
Because of that, several opportunities have opened up for him.
Now he has the opportunity to show what he can do at the next level.
“He’s a very versatile player,” Carpenter said. “This is an honor for Brycen. This just stems from a great family atmosphere he comes from. He’s had a great career so far, and we’re expecting even bigger things to come.”
Brycen is the son of Josh and Sarah Rearick, of Elton.
