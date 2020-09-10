Last fall was filled with growing pains for Forest Hills, which suffered through a 1-9 season that finished far below the program’s high standards. Nineteen lettermen return in 2020 with the hopes of flipping the script for the Rangers.
“Coming off of last season, the returning players are looking to prove a point,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “Our workouts have been outstanding, and the practices are intense.”
Through offseason workouts and training camp, Myers has noticed a tangible difference on this year’s roster.
“Our experience this year is so much better than last year at this time,” Myers said. “The majority of our kids were underclassmen last year. We ended up with 29 lettermen from last year and 19 returning lettermen.
“Those lettermen are going to be key parts of our team this year.”
Faring better in close games this season will determine whether the Rangers have made progress in the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Forest Hills lost three games last year that were within eight points to Bishop Guilfoyle, Bishop McCort and Somerset.
“We must cut down on mistakes,” Myers said. “Last year, we had too many breakdowns. We were very inexperienced, and it showed. This year, we bring a lot of experience, and we hope that translates into victories.”
A bevy of skilled athletes on the edges is a team highlight.
“I am extremely excited about our skill set on both sides of the ball,” Myers said. “Our QB is experienced and our RB is one of the top backs in our league. Our receivers can be game breakers. On the defensive side, our DBs are much improved, and I feel our speed will cause problems.”
A trio of offensive playmakers will be leaned on heavily. Senior quarterback Zach Myers returns after throwing for 1,633 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
Junior running back Damon Crawley compiled 702 rushing yards, 226 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns to lead the team.
Senior wide receiver Brad Madigan amassed 204 receiving yards in a campaign shortened to six games.
“Zach, Damon and Brad are experienced and have worked extremely hard this offseason,” Justin Myers said. “Zach has an extremely strong arm and is intelligent. He has improved his speed this year. Damon has committed to the weight room and has the potential to be one of the best backs in our area. He possesses strength and speed.
“Brad is coming off an injury a year ago. He has worked extremely hard and is faster than a year ago. He’s a big strong WR that can go up and get the ball.”
Replacing the top four tacklers from last year will be chore for the defense. The unit allowed opponents to score 50 or more points in four games last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.