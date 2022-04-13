SIDMAN, Pa. – A pair of Forest Hills High School senior cheerleaders will join the squad at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in the fall.
Bre Clifford and Hope Edsall will be teammates again as they support the Mountain Cats from the sidelines. Clifford will be coached by her mother, Kristi.
“My mom is actually the coach, so it was a very easy decision,” Bre Clifford said.
“She’s been coaching for a long time, so I always knew when I was little that I wanted to go there and cheer regardless if it was for her or not. It was just always something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was little.”
Bre Clifford will go in undecided on a major.
Also a member of the Spirit Club and volleyball team at Forest Hills, Bre Clifford is well-acquainted with the Pitt-Johnstown cheerleading team already.
“They work very well together as a team,” Bre Clifford said. “Even whenever things aren’t going well, they always know what to do and how to handle things under pressure. I cheered with some of the girls on the team at Turner’s All-Star Cheerleading.
“I’ve known some of them for a really long time. They’re very close friends.”
Bre Clifford has overcome past injuries to continue her cheerleading career in college.
“I know that it makes my whole family very proud,” she said. “I’m very proud of where I’m at and how far I’ve come, especially with having injuries that I thought may never return back to cheer from. It’s just so accomplishing to know that I’m going to get to do it.”
Bre Clifford is the daughter of Bob and Kristi Clifford.
Edsall will major in nursing at Pitt-Johnstown.
Knowing one of her future teammates played a role in Edsall’s decision.
“I knew I wanted to go to UPJ,” Edsall said. “I knew it was just the best thing for me. Bre, she’s on the team, too. Her mom coaches, so they kind of talked me into it. It’s going to be fun.”
Edsall is comforted by the fact she already is familiar with a teammate, which should lead to bonding with the rest of the squad.
“Especially being with Bre and being able to be on the same team with someone that I was with before, it’s going to be nice knowing people and getting to meet new people,” Edsall said.
Edsall is also a member of the National Honor Society. She spoke very fondly of her time on the Forest Hills cheerleading team.
“I like being with everyone on the team and getting to know them,” Edsall said. “I like all the people, so I think getting to do that in college is going to be even better.”
Edsall is the daughter of Delores Hoffman.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
