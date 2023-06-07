SIDMAN, Pa. – A pair of recent Forest Hills High School graduates in Josie Makin and Aislinn Myers officially committed to play softball at Mount Aloysius College during Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony.
The two longtime friends will be teammates at Mount Aloysius, which competes at the NCAA Division III level within the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, under the tutelage of coach Jeff Bicko.
• Makin played at Forest Hills between her freshman through junior campaigns. The right-handed hurler also competes for the Lady Bolts, led by coach Jared Phillipson, based out of Ebensburg.
“I’m very excited,” Makin said. “I would not be doing this if it wasn’t for my family, obviously. My mom and my dad have supported me since I was 7 years old playing softball. I owe all my success to them. I owe a lot of my confidence to my travel coach. He’s kind of brought me out of my shell and made me a better player.”
Makin, who will major in ultrasonography, is already acquainted with the Mount Aloysius coaching staff.
“I go to a pitching clinic with the assistant coach, Beth Peracchino,” Makin said. “She’s been a huge part of my pitching career. I wanted to go to the Mount because of her.”
“Mount Aloysius is getting a great athlete, person and an individual with an amazing amount of character,” Phillipson said. “I first seen Josie play a few years ago during summer league and seen the potential that she had. Josie has worked hard the last several years to become the player she is now. Her confidence in herself has grown tremendously the last couple years. She is a vital part to our team as a player and a leader.”
Makin drew inspiration from her older sister Kayla, who played tennis at Mount Aloysius.
“Ever since I was a little girl, my sister (Kayla) played softball up until college,” Josie Makin said. “She’s been a very big role model for me. I always wanted to be like her.”
Makin is the daughter of James and Debbie Makin.
• Mount Aloysius’ persistence in recruiting Myers paid off. Her relationship with the coaching staff has grown over the past two years and made Myers feel comfortable joining the Mounties.
“When I was in 10th grade, they said they really wanted me,” Myers said.
“That first caught my eye because they were the only coaches that really came and got to know me.”
Myers, also a member of the Forest Hills volleyball team, is ecstatic to join the Mount Aloysius softball team.
“It’s definitely very exciting,” Myers said. “I’m excited for this new chapter of my life to play college ball, but I’m also so excited because we’re still in the state playoffs and we get to play tomorrow. I get to move on after.
“I’m so excited to play there.”
Myers is hitting .357 with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 21 RBIs this spring for the Rangers, who play Mid Valley in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal.
“Aisy’s been strong all season,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “Her bat has come through in multiple situations. That second playoff game that we had (against Philipsburg-Osceola), she came up with that huge home run to give us that extra run. All season, her bat has come through.
“Defensively, she’s been great on the corner all year. She has taken away bunts, has taken shots at her, so she’s been on all season.”
The right-handed slugger will major in pre-ultrasonography.
Playing in college was always her goal.
“I’ve known since I was a little girl I just wanted to play softball in college,” Myers said.
She is also the second sibling in her family to play a college sport. Her older brother, Zach, is entering his third season on the Pitt-Johnstown baseball team.
Justin Myers, Aislinn’s father, played football at Geneva College.
Myers is the daughter of Justin and Alissa Myers.
