BOSWELL, Pa. – Brody Roberts' clutch three-run double in the sixth inning helped push Forest Hills past North Star 8-5 in the championship game of the 27th Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic on Saturday afternoon.
The win marked the third consecutive tournament title for the Rangers.
Forest Hills (9-0) had trailed the entire game until a six-run rally in the sixth inning catapulted it over the Cougars. North Star starting pitcher Cayden Turner limited the Rangers offense to two runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings pitched. It was a strong outing from the sophomore, and Turner left the game with a lead still intact.
“(Turner) really gave us fits, he’s a good high school pitcher," Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. "We started to get to him a little bit, then when he came out, we started to really put it together.”
It was only a matter of time before the Rangers got their offense going. Forest Hills hitters only struck out once all game, continuously putting the ball into play. North Star (4-2) responded with strong defense - until the balls started finding gaps.
Roberts' hit was the biggest of them all, and his performance earned him the player of the game award with four RBIs and a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. Turner also earned player of the game recognition from the tournament for his superb pitching performance.
The MVP of the tournament was awarded to North Star senior Garrett Huzsek. The utility player was excellent all over the diamond on Saturday. He went 6-for-8 with five runs scored, and played strong defense at second base. Huzsek also made a pitching appearance in the championship game. Huzsek and Turner each provided three hits.
The most valuable pitcher award was given to Kirk Bearjar from Forest Hills. The senior pitched a complete-game (five innings) shutout in the semifinal game against Rockwood. He dominated the Rockets with eight strikeouts. He also had a triple at the plate.
Bearjar was adamant that the Rangers had extra motivation to win the tournament.
“We played for Smokey Myers (former Forest Hills public-address announcer) today because it’s the first anniversary of his death last year,” Bearjar said. “Obviously, we want to win every game we play in, but that was nice to honor him.”
Carpenter also spoke on the significance of Saturday’s date.
“He was a big part of our program and the Forest Hills community,” said Carpenter. “He was a part of the family, so the kids wanted to dedicate the tournament to him today.”
Forest Hills' Bearjar, Colby Rearick and Roberts each produced two hits. Brook Williamson homered and drove in two runs.
For North Star, the tournament went much better than expected. No competitor wants to lose, but coach Jake Klukaszewski sees some silver lining in the Cougars’ defeat.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but this is a great program. It shows we can play with anybody,” Klukaszewski said. “Losses are sometimes better than wins, because it shows you where you’re at as a team.”
The Cougars are a young team, with only three upperclassmen in their starting lineup. Klukaszewski is confident that his team is on the rise.
“We’re going to pick right back up where we left off and go get some wins this upcoming week,” Klukaszewski said.
The Cougars - barring weather - are set to play five games this upcoming week.
Forest Hills has three scheduled games, starting with Monday at Richland.
In the consolation game, Rockwood defeated Meyersdale 17-7.
Rockwood’s bats were hot from the start of the game. Carson Modrak led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple. He scored on Jack Pletcher’s double the next at-bat.
Rockwood's Aaron Show induced six groundball outs in relief.
Max Trimpey for Meyersdale was 2-4 at the plate with a stolen base.
Meyersdale scored seven runs in the third inning, but didn’t plate any batters for the rest of the game. Tyler Sandy had two doubles and three RBIs for Meyersdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.