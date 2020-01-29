SIDMAN – Forest Hills couldn’t have asked for a better starting point in its District 6 Class AA dual meet with Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Rangers won eight of the first nine matches and cruised into the semifinal round with a 44-23 victory over the Mounties.
“We always like to start down low so we can get some momentum, especially with a big crowd,” said Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer, whose team will face second-seeded Huntingdon at Tyrone on Saturday.
“Philipsburg’s a pretty good team. We were a little worried coming in, but our guys came out and wrestled real well.”
Jude Martyak collected a forfeit at 106, and Easton Toth followed with a 16-1 technical fall over Nick Coudriet at 113. Tony DiPaola stepped into the lineup and notched a 7-3 victory over Nick Bryan.
“Coach (Rob) Sakmar, Coach (John) George, Coach (Ryan) Christ – we always preach that you never know when your number’s going to get called,” Strayer said.
“Those backups or maybe not starters don’t get enough credit for pushing the team every day.”
Officials said DiPaola made a throat-slashing gesture after his victory, and the unsportsmanlike-conduct call resulted in the Rangers losing a team point, making it 13-0.
“He knew he had a big match today,” Strayer said. “He’s usually not like that. I think the emotions got the best of him.”
Jackson Arrington, who won a state title as a freshman last season, made quick work of Scott Frantz at 126, and Noah Teeter edged Gabriel Dunkelberger, 8-6, at 132 to increase the lead to 22-0.
Chase Chapman’s 12-4 major decision of Garet Connor got the Mounties (11-5) on the board but Forest Hills (9-2) won the next three bouts to lock up the victory.
Dustin Flinn beat Austin Foster 13-4 at 145 pounds, and Ryan Weyandt pinned Luke Hughes at 152. Erik Gibson, who was wrestling up two weight classes from his normal spot, pinned Dominic Shaw to give Forest Hills an insurmountable lead.
“I was kind of nervous because I didn’t want to get hurt giving up a lot of weight,” Gibson said. “But, oh well, it’s better for the team. I had to do it.”
Strayer was happy to have Gibson, who is one of the top wrestlers in the state at his weight, in that situation.
“When you’re sending him out to seal it, you feel confident it’s probably going to happen,” Strayer said.
Forest Hills’ only victory in the upper weights was a forfeit to Bryce Rearick, but it didn’t matter.
“We started in one of the strongest parts of their lineup,” said Mounties coach Brad Pataky, who was a teammate to Strayer during their days at Penn State. “Any time you get that momentum going in one direction it can continue to evolve. That’s what they did. They continued the momentum throughout the match.”
Hunter Weitoish beat Michael Vasbiner 11-2 at 170, and Parker Moore pinned Ryan Shaw at 195. Tyler Anderson scored a takedown and two backpoints in the sudden-victory period to beat Luke Hribar 5-1, and Chase Klinger finished things off with a pin of Dalton Gable at heavyweight.
The Mounties pounded No. 11 Ligonier Valley, 55-15, in the opening round behind seven falls. Ryan Harbert’s 6-0 victory over Dunkelberger at 132 pounds was the highlight for the Rams. Josh Harbert and Isaac Piper picked up forfeit victories.
“I knew we didn’t match up well with them,” Ligonier Valley coach Tom Brown said. “(They had) tough guys where our best guys are. I just wanted our guys to compete a little better than they did. I told them, win or lose, I wasn’t interested in that. I just wanted them to give their all, and I don’t feel that was their all. We’ve got to perform better than that. … To be beaten like that is a little disheartening.”
The Rams were making just their fourth appearance in the district duals in school history.
“I think we were just happy to be here,” Brown said.
