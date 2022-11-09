SIDMAN, Pa. – A pair of Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School seniors will take their talents to the college diamond in 2024.
Catcher Brook Williamson signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Indiana University of Pennsylvania baseball program, while first baseman Devin Kreger is destined for Lebanon Valley College.
Williamson, who played for Flood City Elite on the travel circuit, found everything he was looking for at Indiana (Pa.), a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) at the Division II level.
“They have a really good field for criminal justice,” Williamson said. “The (baseball) team’s on the rise. They had a bad couple years, but they have a new coach in there that really knows what he’s doing and has the experience. I’m looking to get out there and play with some buddies.”
In 2022, Williamson posted a .986 fielding percentage and also hit .277 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.
He batted .481 with six doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs in 2021.
Indiana, which went 27-22 in 2022, is led by coach Steve Kline, who pitched for five teams over 11 seasons at the big league level.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Williamson said of Kline. “It’s cool you can go to YouTube and look him up, and you see him pitching.”
Majoring in criminal justice has Williamson focused on his projected career.
“I’d like to be a state trooper and see where it goes from there,” Williamson said. “I know it’s in demand right now.”
Williamson has only been a catcher for a handful of years.
“I think I was 13. I think I was pitching and I hit like four kids in a row and they said, ‘You’re done here. You’re going to try catcher,’ ” Williamson recounted. “I think I was 14 when I started catching. I just fell in love with it and it took off from there.”
“He’s just been a good defensive catcher,” Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter said.
“We’ve been blessed here with catchers. He’s one in a long line of just dependable catchers that have the intellect and you don’t have to worry about a whole lot of stuff back there.”
Williamson is the son of Doug and Amanda Williamson.
Kreger will join a Lebanon Valley College program led by coach Jonas Fester.
The Dutchmen compete at the NCAA Division III level within the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division.
“It’s very exciting. The coach there is very respectful,” Kreger said. “He was a player at Johns Hopkins University when they went to the Division III World Series. He came in there probably around four years ago and turned around the program. He just stood out to me because he knows the game of baseball very well.”
Kreger batted .333 with two doubles, one home run, 11 runs and 18 RBIs in 2022.
“He’s a very good first baseman,” Carpenter said. “I think he’s underrated as a defensive player. He’s really good. He has a combined two-year average of .351. He’s probably going to be a middle of the lineup hitter for us.”
The first baseman will major in environmental science and potentially minor in business at Lebanon Valley, which went 30-16 and advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2022.
Kreger drew 13 walks compared to nine strikeouts and posted a .507 on-base percentage in 2022. He hit .340 with five doubles and a home run in 2021. The right-handed slugger also played for Flood City Elite since the age of 8.
“Ever since I was 5 years old, I just wanted to play college baseball and get to the next level,” Kreger said.
Adjustments in his hitting approach helped Kreger advance to the college level.
“Hitting-wise, I got way better in high school,” Kreger said. “My approach changed significantly with the help of all the coaches I’ve had.”
Kreger is the son of Sam and Jodi Kreger.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.