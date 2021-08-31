The inaugural 2021 Forest Hills Varsity Kickoff Tournament will consist of 18 teams on Saturday. The event will start at 8 a.m. at Forest Hills Junior/Senior High School, the first large scale volleyball event to be hosted by the school.
Contests will take place inside the school’s gym and field house.
Pool A consists of Bishop Guilfoyle, Cambria Heights, Hollidaysburg, defending Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion Forest Hills and Portage.
Bishop McCort Catholic, North Star, Somerset, Tyrone and 2020 Heritage Conference champion West Shamokin make up Pool B.
Berlin Brothersvalley, Central Cambria, Homer-Center and Penn Cambria will compete in Pool C.
Conemaugh Valley, Indiana, Northern Cambria and Richland will play in Pool D.
Forest Hills is also hosting an 18-team junior varsity tournament on Oct. 16.
